Cowboy Bebop Releases Wild “Lost Episode” Of Upcoming Netflix Series

By Charlene Badasie | 8 seconds ago

Netflix has released an action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. The two-and-a-half-minute video called The Lost Session showcases a sequence starring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). The short video was shot specifically to promote the show.

The streamer’s unique promotional footage will not be featured in the Cowboy Bepop series. In the clip, John Cho is seen in action as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. Daniella Pineda channels her inner Faye Valentine with lots of wise-cracking at her comrades’ expense. And Mustafa Shakir is doing his thing as Spike’s foil as fellow space cowboy Jet Black.

Cowboy Bebop presents… The Lost Session pic.twitter.com/TuXRQqehdj — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

Cowboy Bebop is a live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime series of the same name. André Nemec (of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame) serves as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe working as a consultant for the show. Christopher Yost is taking on writing duties, while original composer Yoko Kanno is returning as music composer for the live-action adaptation.

Set in the year 2071, Cowboy Bebop tells the story of three bounty hunters as they troll the galaxy for their next big score. But each of them comes with some pretty heavy baggage that will be unpacked throughout their adventures. The Lost Session hints at Spike’s troubles, as the character has a vision of Vicious (Alex Hassell) – a hitman for the dreaded Red Dragon crime syndicate. Someone from Spike’s past also comes back to haunt him.

The aesthetics in the live-action video stay true to the original Cowboy Bebop series. The colors, the music, the sets, and the quick camera movements all do justice to the anime show. Moreover, the short also gives fans a glimpse at the outside of the Bebop spaceship – our antiheroes’ home base, as well as Spike’s Swordfish jet.

Consisting of 10 episodes, the live-action Cowboy Bebop series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Alex Hassell. The show will premiere on Netflix on November 19th. The official trailer will be released next week.

Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime television series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first started developing the series back in 2018. The anime series incorporated a wide variety of genres throughout its run. It’s often considered one of the best anime series around by fans of the genre. Cowboy Bebop was heavily influenced by science fiction, westerns, and noir films. Its most prominent themes include adult existential loneliness and the inability to escape one’s past.

Cowboy Bebop was a critical and commercial success both in Japanese and international markets. It earned several major anime and science fiction awards upon its release and received unanimous praise for its style, characters, story, voice acting, animation, and soundtrack. Since its release, critics have hailed Cowboy Bebop as one of the greatest animated television series of all time. The series is also credited with introducing anime to Western audiences in the early 2000s. Cowboy Bebop has also been labeled a gateway series for the entire anime medium.