Why Charlie Cox Thought Daredevil’s Return Was Impossible

By Douglas Helm |

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was a quick standout in the early days of Marvel TV, but fans weren’t sure he would make the jump to the MCU proper after the Netflix shows were shuddered and Disney+ shows became the norm.

Apparently, even Cox himself was skeptical that it would happen, as he recently said at a Comic-Con appearance, “I really thought that ship had sailed, you know?” Although his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, had hoped they would return on various phone calls between the stars, Cox said, “I’d be on the phone being, like, ‘Mate, the guy’s delusional!” (via Yahoo)

The Embargo Fortunately for Daredevil fans, Charlie Cox was wrong and Vincent D’Onofrio was right about Marvel eventually making the right call, and both characters have since appeared in MCU projects. Cox’s skepticism certainly wasn’t unfounded, as he elaborated that there was actually an embargo on using the Marvel Netflix characters after the show was canceled. Although Cox said they were unaware of the embargo, he explained that there was a certain amount of time before Disney and Marvel could approach them to talk about reprising their roles in the MCU. Charlie Cox In No Way Home Charlie Cox finally made his big MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, acting as legal advice for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker after his identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world. Although his appearance was brief, fans were relieved to see that the fan-favorite character was brought back into the fold. Vicent D’Onofrio made his grand return as Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he was revealed to be the man pulling the strings behind the villainous happenings of the season. Charlie Cox In Disney+ Series We got to see Charlie Cox make a much more prominent appearance in the She-Hulk series, and now we can expect to see both Cox and D’Onofrio reprise their roles in the upcoming Echo show. While the MCU has kept the two nemeses separate for now, we’ll presumably be seeing them clash for the first time in the MCU in that series. If not, we’ll definitely be seeing them face off in the series Daredevil: Born Again, where Cox’s Matt Murdock will be center stage, and Kingpin will likely once again be a thorn in his side. Daredevil: Born Again While Daredevil: Born Again will feature both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles, they won’t be joined by other fan-favorite characters. Both Foggy and Karen won’t be showing up and Wilson Fisk’s wife, Vanessa, is being re-cast. However, Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as Punisher, another fan-favorite who appeared in the Daredevil Netflix series before getting a Netflix series of his own. Defenders Reunion Happening? Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are certainly two of the most popular Netflix characters making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, but there are other characters that fans are no doubt hoping to see in some upcoming Disney projects. Namely, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. Perhaps Marvel will surprise us and have them make guest appearances in Daredevil: Born Again, giving us a Defenders reunion of sorts.