Chaos On The Set Of HBO Controversial Hit Show?

By TeeJay Small |

The hit HBO original series Euphoria has become known in the years since its creation as one of the more chaotic productions in the premium network’s run, with rumors of actors and producers embroiled in behind-the-scenes turmoil, lengthy shoots, and mistreatment of young performers permeating the web. According to a profile of Colman Domingo in IndieWire, the Ali actor claims these rumors are false.

Of course, with a prolonged break between seasons due to a number of moving factors such as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pandemic shooting policies, and other difficulties progressing the series, these rumors have continued to circulate like wildfire.