First Look at DC’s Blue Beetle Gets Surprising Fan Reactions

By Apeksha Bagchi | 8 seconds ago

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) currently has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline and new heroes who are all set to make their debut in its expansive universe. And at the recently held second annual DC FanDome event, fans were given a peek at some of the most anticipated projects currently being developed, including the first official look at the iconic suit that the live-action adaption of Jaime Reyes will be wearing in the upcoming Blue Beetle film. To say that fans of the superhero are beyond psyched with the revelation would be an understatement.

The first official look at the hero is through exquisitely done concept art, debuted by Xolo Maridueña who plays Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the film. The art promises that Jaime Reyes’ costume in the film will be a faithful adaptation of his suit in the comics. Check out the concept art below:

First look at concept art for the live-action ‘BLUE BEETLE’ movie. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/XELefLPn7g — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2021

In the poster, Reyes is clad in his iconic suit, flaunting his epic pair of stingers while electricity courses through him. Check out a look at Blue Beetle in DC comics below for comparison:

Blue Beetle In DC Comics

The poster also sees a Kord Industries building in the background which hints at the appearance of another Blue Beetle in the film. In DC Comics, Jaime Reyes is the third hero to hold the title. He is a Mexican-American teenager who gets embued with superpowers and impenetrable armor when an alien scarab fuses with his spine while he is sleeping. Before Jaime, the first Blue Beetle was Dan Garrett followed by industrialist and inventor Ted Kord, the owner of Kord Industries. Either the presence of Kord Industries is just a sly Easter Egg or perhaps the enigmatic second version of the superhero will be joining the live-action adaptation as well.

Fans’ reaction to the Blue Beetle superhero suit has been overwhelmingly positive with many praising the design of the costume and how it has made them even more excited for the upcoming DC film. There are a number of reasons that make the DC feature a much-awaited release, whether it’s the long-standing fan-following for the comic book superhero, the fact that this would be the first-ever live-action movie featuring a Latinx superhero made by Latinx filmmakers, or that it stars Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña. Below are some of the best fan reactions to the most perfect Blue Beetle costume ever!

Jaime Reyes suits up as Blue Beetle and brags about having the best super-hero costume out there! Excited to see this character adaptation will have a latino background. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/WzuvJSaJsW — Andres Restrepo (@AndresRestrepo) October 16, 2021

Costume are for Blue Beetle can’t wait to see him finally in love action #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/40vuYqrBAA — ᴮᴼᵁᵀ ᵀᴴᴬᵀ⁵⁷ CAM (@BoutThat57) October 16, 2021

The awesome Blue Beetle costume is drawing a lot more attention to the movie as fans react.

BLUE BEETLE COSTUME SO SICK#DCFanDome — David (@psionic_david) October 16, 2021

That Blue Beetle costume art 🔥🔥🔥#DCFanDome — What If I Comics (@Whatificomics) October 16, 2021

Till now, not much has been shared about the plot of Blue Beetle. All that is known is that the film will see director Angel Manuel Soto bringing the DC Comics character created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner to the screen based on a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film’s star, Xolo Maridueña, has also kept details of the project pretty hush-hush and only shared that he is excited about the “great opportunity” of being the face of the first-ever live-action Latino superhero.

Currently, Blue Beetle is set to have an exclusive HBO Max release alongside projects like James Gunn’s Peacemaker, though no release date or any tentative time period of when its production is set to commence has been shared as of now.