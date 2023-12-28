Beloved Disney Character Being Turned Into Horror Movie

By Britta DeVore |

Bambi (1942)

Grab your shotgun, Bambi’s seeking revenge. From the folks who brought audiences last year’s bloody twist on the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood comes Bambi: The Reckoning. Just what we didn’t know we needed, the film will – as the name suggests – put Bambi on a vengeful and horror-filled quest.

The Bambi horror movie is the latest piece of the public domain to find itself receiving a ghoulish makeover with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey coming before it from the same team.

It isn’t completely clear what storyline Bambi: The Reckoning will follow, with the logline not directly stating where we’ll pick up with the baby deer in the horror flick. Whether he’s a baby or a full-grown buck, Bambi is out for revenge – a likely after-effect following the death of his mother in the original Disney animated feature. With that being said, if you thought the original film was traumatic, it sounds like this one will take things to an entirely new level.

In the movie, audiences will be introduced to a mother named Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron), who unfortunately find themselves caught up in a car accident. From here, the synopsis drops, but we do know that Bambi will be hunting down the family members throughout the horror film.

The filmmaker says that he and the rest of the cast and crew hope to “ruin childhoods” and make audiences “run for the hills” with the Bambi horror film.

We can presumably gather that the pair’s accident happened somewhere near the forest and that there will be ties to the mother and son bond that Bambi missed out on when his mother was killed. Nicola Wright (Top Secret!) and Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast) make up the rest of the cast.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey

Forced to fend for themselves, the animals turned feral and, when Christopher reappears years later, they’re far from the fun-loving pals he left behind.

While critics largely slammed Blood and Honey, it earned a cult following, with the studio greenlighting a sequel that’s set to arrive sometime soon. Along with turning Winnie the Pooh and Bambi into horror icons, Rhys Frake-Waterfield and the rest of his creative team will be doing the same with Peter Pan in Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. The Peter Pan recreation is set to begin filming over the summer and will feature horrific versions of not just the title character but also his Lost Boys and Tinkerbell.

Helming Bambi: The Reckoning and adapting the Disney character’s story for the horror genre is Unhinged director Dan Allen. Teasing what’s lurking in the woods for audiences to see, Allen used descriptors like “terrifying” and “bloodshed” to set up the new feature. The filmmaker says that he and the rest of the cast and crew hope to “ruin childhoods” and make audiences “run for the hills” with their latest project.

With Rhys Frake-Waterfield on the case, no piece of public domain can count itself safe from a jaw-dropping revamp. The creative also has hopes to nab the rights to more guarded property including Thor and The Powerpuff Girls, although he has his work set out for him on that one. Right now, Bambi: The Reckoning has not set a release date, but filming is expected to be underway in January.

Source: Bloody Disgusting