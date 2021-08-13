Batgirl Movie Taking Place In Zack Snyder’s DC Universe

By Tristan Zelden | 1 min ago

Batgirl is aiming to swing in for a 2022 release. Not too much is known about the movie, but according to Geekosity, it will take place in the DC Extended Universe, the side that is heavily connected to the Snyderverse.

Zack Snyder (Army of the Dead) spearheaded the DC Extended Universe with his entries. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and his cut of Justice League that was released this year after Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron) delivered a version that was both not Snyders and not well received from critics or fans. Batgirl, in this instance, will fall in line with these movies and not some of the branching standalone universes like Joker and next year’s The Batman, both of which are unclear of the direction, unlike the other DC blockbusters.

While we are far out from getting official confirmation of where Batgirl lands in DC’s blurred lines of which universe is which, we have a hint that it might be a part of the foundation set by what’s known as the Snyderverse. J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) played James Gordon, a rather ripped version of the character, who appeared in Justice League. The Hollywood Reporter got a scoop in July that he is in talks to reprise the role for the woman-led superhero flick.

Batgirl is known as James Gordon’s daughter, Barbara. It would be hard to have a standalone movie on the young hero without her father in the picture. If Warner Bros. wants this connected to the already established DC Extended Universe, then the Oscar-winning actor is a significant piece to the puzzle that is needed.

The one missing piece of the puzzle that might need an explanation is what is going to happen to Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman, Justice League). The Batman with Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) is in a separate universe. If this is in the core DC Extended Universe, then we will most likely hear something about Batfleck. For now, the actor is set to be in The Flash, and whatever ramifications come out of that will dictate his future in the universe.

While the legendary actor is in talks for the movie, there are some confirmations about what to expect that we can address. The Grammy-nominated pop artist turned Hollywood star Leslie Grace (In the Heights) will play Batgirl. Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have collaborated on numerous projects like Bad Boys for Life and the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel, will helm the DC movie. Christina Hodson will have her second outing writing a DC movie as she made her mark last year’s Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), and Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep).

Betty Kane debuted as Batgirl in Batman #139 in 1961. Detective Comics #359 in 1967 saw her replacement with Barbara Gordon, who has become synonymous with the character and has grown to be a beloved character for comic book readers.

The plot is kept under wraps. We do know that Batgirl is expecting a 2022 release on HBO Max.