Margot Robbie Being Forced Out As Harley Quinn?

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

In some bizarre and unlikely news, a rumor is going around that Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) is in danger of losing her role as Harley Quinn. This is according to YouTuber Grace Randolph, who posted a recent video (seen below) that the lackluster box office performance of The Suicide Squad might mean we get a new star to take up the makeup and baseball bat.

The scoop has its issues regarding the reasoning behind what might happen to Margot Robbie and anyone else attached to The Suicide Squad. As of writing, it has earned $71 million, and for how expensive superhero blockbusters tend to be, it is not great. Reports across the Internet have put out doom signals, but due to the pandemic, it is not surprising to see such low numbers. Studios are adapting, like Warner Bros., as it put out its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max to accompany any theatrical releases, like James Gunn’s (Guardians of the Galaxy) latest movie. In this time of adjustment, it is hard for anyone to say if this means doors will be closed for people based on the box office as nobody is performing well. The biggest performer is the latest Fast & Furious, which is still hitting lower numbers than it should because of COVID-19.

A part of the report is that Margot Robbie has wanted a break from the role. This rumor has been circling for quite some time, well before The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max. The Wolf of Wall Street actress shut that down earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She spoke about how filming the latest ensemble supervillain movie back to back with 2020’s Birds of Prey was exhausting. Now she has had time between those shoots to reenergize her love for the character. Besides, she has wanted to get Poison Ivy on screen with her, so if she ever quits the role, it probably won’t be until that happens.

As cited by the YouTuber, Margot Robbie had a previous outing with the character that did not perform well, Birds of Prey. A movie she chose over Gotham City Sirens because of the lesser-known characters to introduce audiences to on the big screen. It is most likely less because of the actress or the character, but the underwhelming cash earned is most likely due to DC’s reputation in the comic book movie genre. Marvel has gained consistency and established its universe in a cohesive way; meanwhile, DC movies like Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (Whedon Cut) burned fans wanting to see their favorite characters in something good. It is difficult to know where the main factor lies, but DC has hit a stride with getting more favorable reviews, like James Gunn’s outing with them having a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nothing concrete is lined up for Margot Robbie to reprise her role once again for the fourth time. She has been open to doing so, but in the meantime, her collaborator James Gunn is already in talks to do more with DC. He is making a continuation with the HBO Max series Peacemaker with John Cena (Bumblebee) and is talking to executives about doing more in the future. In a recent interview, he said that he would be open to rejoining the actress again, which he should be as he has previously said that she is the “greatest actor” that he has “ever worked with.”