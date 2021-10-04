See Andrew Garfield Bring A Musical Legend To Life In Tick, Tick…Boom Trailer

By Kristi Eckert | 13 seconds ago

The late revolutionary composer and playwright Jonathan Larson is best known for creating the renowned Broadway rock musical Rent. However, before anyone sang along to Seasons of Love, there was tick, tick..BOOM!. Netflix, along with director Lin-Manuel Miranda, has adapted Larson’s autobiographical masterpiece for film and just released a new trailer that features Andrew Garfield starring as Jonathan Larson.

Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! is a story that details the composer and playwright’s own personal obstacles as a young 20-something living in New York City in the early 1990s. At the time, he struggled to make ends meet while simultaneously using every ounce of spare time that he has to pursue his dream of working in the performing arts. In the trailer, Andrew Garfield brilliantly personifies Larson’s personal story, a story that at its core, is so relatable and human that it effectively touches one at an instinctive and guttural level. It effectively highlights the difficulties and uncertainties of youth that every person must learn to navigate. Experience the entire trailer below.

The plot of tick, tick…BOOM! does a nice job of encapsulating some of the play’s and life’s most valuable lessons, including that there is never enough time and that it’s always easier to write about what you know. The former lesson, and one that Andrew Garfield can be heard uttering within the trailer, is, unfortunately, one that Jonathan Larson came to know all too soon because just as his career was ramping up, the young up-and-coming star lost his life to an aortic aneurism shortly before his 36th birthday.

Andrew Garfield, best known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), was aptly cast to portray Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield’s acting expertise and career are heavily rooted in theater. After graduating from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2004, the British-American went on to act in a plethora of plays, including performing as Romeo in Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theater. Thus, Garfield’s extensive theater experience lends itself exceptionally well and makes him uniquely suited for a hybrid role like tick, tick…BOOM!.

However, for fans keener on Andrew Garfield’s film career, apart from his up and coming role as Jonathan Larson in the acclaimed musical revival, rumors have been circulating that the actor could make a cameo appearance as Peter Parker, alongside other former fan-favorite Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, from an alternate universe in the newest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it was also recently discovered that the actor had officially been in talks to reprise his role as Peter Parker in a possible Sinister Six movie in the future. However, as of now, it looks as though either reprisal is highly unlikely, as the former is rooted in speculation and Garfield ultimately revealed that talks surrounding the latter ultimately reached a dead end. Fans can still look forward to the release of tick, tick…BOOM!, which will receive a limited theater premiere beginning on November 12, 2021, to be immediately followed by a release on Netflix starting November 19, 2021.