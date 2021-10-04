Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Leaked Video From Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirmed, See The Evidence

By Charlene Badasie | 12 seconds ago

With Spider-Man: No Way Home just a few months away, speculation about how many Spider-Men will appear in the movie has dominated conversations online. Although nothing has been confirmed, The Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield is rumored to star in the film alongside fellow Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire. Rumors of the epic Spider-Man team-up went into overdrive when a leaked photo of Andrew Garfield that was allegedly snapped on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set was shared on social media. The image has since been scrubbed from the net by Sony Pictures, strengthening claims of its authenticity.

But despite the growing evidence, Andrew Garfield has desperately tried to deny his involvement in the upcoming film. Similarly, Charlie Cox, who will reportedly reprise his Matt Murdock role for No Way Home, failed to convince fans that he’s not in the movie. Tobey Maguire has been pretty quiet on the matter, but that’s probably because hasn’t appeared in interviews for any new projects.

After the photo (and accompanying three-second video) was dubbed a deepfake by various sources, new evidence has emerged which says the footage of Andrew Garfield on set is real. In a video from the Corridor Crew, VFX artists Niko and Sam dissect the Spider-Man: No Way Home clip to determine whether it truly is a deepfake. After comparing things like lighting, shadow, and movement they conclude that the footage is the real deal.

Thanks to the tech-based explanation from the Corridor Crew, theories still maintain that Doctor Strange is the conduit to bringing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man into Tom Holland’s universe by way of the multiverse. This late in the game, the only way to know for sure is to watch the movie, but the evidence so far points one way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third outing as the famed web-slinger. While Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire are waiting to be confirmed in the film, which likely won’t happen until the movie’s release, there are many other actors and crew known to be involved in the movie. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films are Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Parker’s classmate and rival, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Parker’s classmate and Leeds’ ex-girlfriend, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, Midtown School of Science and Technology’s gym teacher.

The story for the Tom Holland movie, which possibly features Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, essentially examines how Peter Parker’s life and reputation are turned upside down following his identity being exposed at the hands of Mysterio. Interestingly, this is something that’s already happened in the comic book lore – sort of. In 2007 Marvel released One More Day, a four-part comic book crossover storyline, connecting the three main Spider-Man series published at the time. In this version, Peter’s attempt to restore his secret identity culminates in him making a deal with Mephisto.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters on December 17, 2021 – hopefully with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. A fourth Spider-Man film is currently in development.