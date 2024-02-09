Alfred Hitchcock Classic Getting Remade By Scream Creator

For those who may have not seen Alfred Hitchcock’s genre-defying and dizzying thriller, Rear Window, the genius film essentially takes place in one room. In it, Jimmy Stewart (who many will recognize from his leading role in the quintessential Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life), stars as a photographer bound to a wheelchair with nothing to do while he heals but to stare out the window to the shared courtyard of his apartment building. While watching the normal humdrum goings on, he eventually sees something that he can’t explain.

Outside of his rear window, Stewart’s Jeff believes he witnessed a brutal murder carried out by one of his neighbors across the way. The problem is, he alone can’t guarantee that what he thinks he saw was real and, because he’s tied to his wheelchair, sends his girlfriend, Lisa (Grace Kelly) to check things out – ultimately putting her on a crash course with a supposed killer. With the police unwilling to investigate the supposed crime, Jeff and Lisa get more and more embroiled in the possible case, delivering some downright nail-biting moments in their search for the truth.