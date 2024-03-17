Red Power Ranger Launching Controversial Historical Clothing Line, Pink Power Ranger Responds With Shade

By Douglas Helm |

Our timeline keeps getting weirder as the original Red Ranger recently announced that he’ll be releasing shirts with Hitler quotes on them. Austin St John is doing his best to make sure everyone whose favorite was the Red Ranger as a little kid is regretting their choices, and the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, had her own thoughts on the merch line. Johnson took to X to say, “I think some people should have publicists.”