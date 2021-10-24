Kate Beckinsale Reveals The Real Reason She Was Hospitalized

By Faith McKay | 20 seconds ago

Kate Beckinsale has been in some romantic comedies, but mostly she’s known for her action movie roles. She’s played Selene in Underworld. Recently she had a lot of fights scenes in her movie Jolt. About a month ago, news broke that she was in the hospital. While she posted updates from her hospital bed to let fans know she was recovering okay, she didn’t disclose what the injury involved. Many would have assumed that the action star had been doing stunts on her latest movie and pushed herself too far. Or, at this time, that she had caught COVID-19. However, Kate Beckinsale is finally opening up about the injury that led to her hospital stay, and the truth is just too relatable: she was pulling on some leggings when her back gave out on her.

Kate Beckinsale recounted the experience recently on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She was staying in a hotel room while filming an emotional drama, Prisoner’s Daughter.

I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrific. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything. Kate Beckinsale

At the time of the injury, fans weren’t sure what had happened. TMZ broke the news that an ambulance had picked up the star from her hotel and rushed her to a hospital. Kate Beckinsale had seemed to confirm this at the time when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram. The photo didn’t say what happened, but was instead captioned “Oops. #Vegas”. The caption was funny and hinted that perhaps the star had been partying in the city. Now that her leggings have been revealed as the real source of injury, the post makes a little more sense. You can see the post where she shows off her legs below.

Later, she posted a photo from her hospital bed where she showed her hospital bracelet and IV on her wrist. All Kate Beckinsale wrote at the time was that she was feeling better and thankful for her fan’s love. From what she shared in her interview though, it makes sense that she didn’t share more at the time. While the star is known for sharing a lot on her Instagram, especially embarrassing stories, she disclosed during her late-night interview that the hospital put her on pain medications. Typically, the actress doesn’t drink or do drugs. She said she found herself paranoid in the hospital. Likely, someone involved mindfully suggested that she not share any stories until she was sober.

Currently, Kate Beckinsale is back at work filming projects and promoting her new dark comedy series on Paramount+, Guilty Party. The series has her playing Beth Burgess, a disgraced journalist with something to prove. When she finds a woman in prison for committing murder, she sets out to prove the prisoner innocent and save her own career. The new series is seeing mixed reviews so far. New episodes are dropping on the streaming service every Thursday.