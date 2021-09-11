Kate Beckinsale Rushed To Hospital While Filming Latest Movie

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Kate Beckinsale has been rushed to the hospital while in Las Vegas filming her latest movie. TMZ originally reported on Friday that the actress had suffered a back injury of some sort and an ambulance was needed to take her to seek medical attention. It is unclear, at this point, if the injury occurred on the set of her new film, but the actress is in town filming Prisoner’s Daughter. It has not been reported whether or not she’s been released or the overall extent of the injury

Originally, TMZ had said that Kate Beckinsale had claimed her back went out at some point Friday morning. It wasn’t long after that that an ambulance was called to get her to the hospital. The actress had confirmed she was in Las Vegas the day before with an Instagram post with the caption “Oops #vegas”. Check it out below.

Prisoner’s Daughter is set to star Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox as a daughter and father who are working on their relationship following the latter being released from prison. Ernie Hudson and Tyson Ritter are also in the cast. Catherine Hardwicke is on as director. It doesn’t appear this would be the kind of movie that would involve significant physical work on set, but that is simply a guess.

We do know that the last film for Kate Beckinsale was the kind to have taken a more physical toll. In the flick, she plays a bouncer who has a disorder that causes her to have bursts of crazy energy if it isn’t controlled properly. As the film moves on, the action gets dialed up more and more. Beckinsale is no stranger to this kind of movie, requiring significant physicality to look the part. See what I mean from the trailer for Jolt.

And we know that Kate Beckinsale has plenty of work in this action space from her past, having starred in the Underworld franchise for years. That franchise encompasses five films that started all the way back in 2003. Over the years there was Underworld: Evolution followed by Rise of the Lycans, Awakening, and finally Blood Wars back in 2016.

In addition to Prisoner’s Daughter, Kate Beckinsale is also in post-production on the series Guilty Party as well as the film El Tonto. The latter is going the comedy route with Charlie Day on as director, having penned the script as well. The movie will star Beckinsale alongside Jason Sudeikis with other huge names like Adrian Brody, Travis Frimmel, John Malkovich, Ray Liotta, Glenn Howerton, Ken Jeong, Common, Jillian Bell, and others involved. It is a massive ensemble cast in what could end up being a very funny film.

We are sure to get more information on what has happened with Kate Beckinsale and the extent of her injury. Here is to wishing her a speedy recovery. We will have more news about her condition as it comes in.