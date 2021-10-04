Johnny Depp Trial Could See Elon Musk Get Involved

By Kristi Eckert | 33 seconds ago

Johnny Depp’s and Amber Heard’s exceedingly messy divorce has been at the forefront of Hollywood drama since they first announced their split in 2016. Things got even more complicated after Heard published an opinion piece that she wrote for the Washington Post. The article detailed her experiences with domestic violence, including what she endured while she was married to Johnny Depp. Heard’s accusations have directly affected Johnny Depp’s career and reputation, ultimately causing the actor to become a victim of rampant cancel culture. Now, after losing a libel suit against Heard in London, the actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation in the state of Virginia (Washington Post headquarters) and has subpoenaed her former romantic partner Elon Musk to testify against her in court.

After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard initially split, the actress had romantic ties to inventor and billionaire Elon Musk. Their prior romantic relationship has prompted Johnny Depp and his lawyers to call upon Elon Musk to disclose and deliver all forms of communique he had with the actress over the course of their intimate involvement.

Johnny Depp’s $50 million Virginia defamation suit, according to D1SoftballNews, is scheduled to begin in May of 2022 and asserts that his ex-wife not only lied about donations that she gave to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), but that her former accusations against Depp have directly and incorrectly caused the public defamation of his character and career.

In response to Johnny’s Depp’s allegations, Amber Heard and her team of lawyers have filed a countersuit against the actor. The countersuit alleges that due to Johnny Depp’s London suit and the purportedly false claims he made against her, she lost integral career opportunities. Her countersuit is calling for $100 million.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this court battle plays out in the coming months. The outcome will certainly serve to help the victor and potentially hinder the career of the loser. In fact, Johnny Depp might have decidedly more on the line to lose should he not win this case, given that his career has already been severely negatively affected. Additionally, it is also a curiosity as to why Depp and his lawyers chose to summon Elon Musk as a witness. A key element that contributed to his loss in the London case were graphic and threatening text messages Depp had sent to Musk.

However, whether or not Johnny Depp ultimately walks away the victor from his defamation suit and is able to reclaim his career, he has attested that no one can ever take away the fact that he truly is Jack Sparrow. He publicly stated that the character is very special to him and even if he never gets to reprise his role, the character will always be a part of who he is. In fact, Johnny Depp is so in tune with the role and so cognizant of how special Jack Sparrow is to so many fans, that’s he’s actually been known to effortlessly segue into to character just to make a fan smile.