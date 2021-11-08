See Gal Gadot In A Sexy Red Dress Celebrating With Ryan Reynolds

By Michileen Martin | 6 seconds ago

Everyone may know her better as Wonder Woman, but that doesn’t mean Gal Gadot doesn’t know how to celebrate when one of her movies that has nothing to do with superheroes premieres. Gadot wore an incredibly sexy red dress at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Red Notice, alongside her costars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. Better yet — she posted a series of photos of herself and her costars from the premiere to social media.

Gal Gadot posted the series of nine photos to her official Instagram page. In a red sequined Loewe dress she posed with her costars and others, along with posing in front of her own Red Notice movie poster, in which she also appears in a red dress. You can see all the photos below.

While Gal Gadot’s character in Red Notice is far from the principled warrior from Themyscira of her Wonder Woman films, her character in the new movie also enjoys a codename. Gadot plays Sarah Black, aka The Bishop — the world’s most wanted art thief. In the trailer released in October, we learned Dwayne Johnson plays FBI Special Agent John Hartley who arrests Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) — the world’s #2 art thief — so he can recruit Booth to help him take down The Bishop. Gadot’s character is no easy mark, however, and she uses her hacking skills to get both Hartley and Booth framed and thrown in prison.

Along with giving her the chance to wear that incredible red dress on the red carpet, the role of Sarah Black gave Gal Gadot another singular honor. Forbes reported Gadot took home $20 million for appearing in Red Notice — the same payday enjoyed by Johnson — making her 2020’s third highest paid actress in Hollywood behind Sofia Vergara and Angelina Jolie.

While she seems to enjoy playing Princess Diana of Themyscira, it’s clear Gal Gadot has no interest in being tied down to a single memorable role. A year ago, Gadot was cast in the upcoming Cleopatra in the title role, to be helmed by her Wonder Woman collaborator Patty Jenkins. Just last week we learned she’ll be playing a character as far from Wonder Woman as you can get — the Evil Queen of next year’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Of course, none of that is to say Gal Gadot is leaving the DC Cinematic Universe behind. At the same Red Notice premiere that found Gadot in her stunning red dress, the actress spoke briefly to Variety. She said that work on Wonder Woman 3 is underway, and that the script is currently being written. She declined to reveal any details, she joked, because otherwise, “people will come off the roof” and take her away.

The action comedy Red Notice begins streaming this Friday, November 12, on Netflix. The film stars Gal Gadot as Sarah Black, Dwayne Johnson as FBI Special Agent John Hartley, and Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on the 2018 action thriller Skyscraper.