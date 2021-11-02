Florence Pugh Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate New Haircut

By Michileen Martin | 3 hours ago

How do you celebrate a new haircut? Assuming it’s a haircut you like of course; if you don’t like it you’re probably going to celebrate by buying a new hat. Otherwise, assuming you use social media, you’re probably going to throw a picture up to show it off. And if you’re Florence Pugh, you may post it without bothering to wear a shirt.

That’s what she did this past Sunday at least. Florence Pugh posted two steamy photos of herself with a brand new pixie-mullet hairdo, while wearing nothing on top but a ribbed bra. The caption reads “I did a thing..” with an accompanying scissor emoji and the hashtag #chopchopchop. You can see the photo below.

It’s pretty common for big Hollywood stars to post photos of new haircuts related to upcoming projects, but considering the timing, Florence Pugh’s new look is probably for no one but the woman in the mirror. Pugh was filming the upcoming drama A Good Person since earlier this fall, according to Variety. The film is written and directed by Zach Braff of Scrubs fame, and Pugh will be joined by Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon among others. After A Good Person, Pugh’s next confirmed cinematic project is The Maid which has yet to announce a release or production start date.

Of course, fans will get to see Florence Pugh in action once more pretty soon. She starred as Yelena — Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) adoptive sister — earlier this year in Black Widow. In a post-credits scene at Natasha’s grave, we learn Yelena is now in the employ of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who tasks her with assassinating Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) who Val claims is responsible for Natasha’s death. That’s presumably what Yelena will be attempting to do when the miniseries Hawkeye premieres on Wednesday, November 24 — the day before Thanksgiving.

After Hawkeye, it looks like it will be a bit of a wait before we see Florence Pugh, though we aren’t sure exactly when. At some point in 2022, Pugh will star in Netflix’s psychological thriller The Wonder. Based on the award-winning 2016 novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the film revolves around the 19th century historical phenomenon of so-called “fasting girls.” Pugh will star as nurse Lib Wright who arrives in a tiny village to observe a girl who has supposedly survived for months without eating any food. Pugh’s co-stars include Niamh Algar (Raised by Wolves), Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). In August, Pugh gave her followers a preview of her look in The Wonder, which you can see below.

We have a more firm word on the release of Florence Pugh’s other 2022 film. She’ll be starring as one half of a 1950’s married couple in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The film is directed by Olivia Wilde and it will make it her second outing as movie director. Wilde made her feature directorial debut with the acclaimed 2019 buddy comedy Booksmart. Pugh will be joined by an impressive cast that includes Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll. The film is set to release September 23, 2022.