See Olivia Wilde Dressed As A Sexy Dolly Parton For Halloween

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

According to Google, the most popular Halloween costumes this year include Spider-Man, rabbits, pirates, witches, Squid Game costumes, and Batman. Olivia Wilde went for something a little different, a classic. She took to her Instagram stories to show off her costume this year, where she dressed as Dolly Parton, the iconic singer and actress.

You can see Olivia Wilde dressed as Dolly Parton for Halloween below.

This is a screenshot of the video, which disappears after a few hours on the site. In the video version, she is riding the stationery bike while listening to the Dolly Parton classic song, “9 to 5”. The song was part of the movie of the same name. At the top of Olivia Wilde’s story, she explains that this is how she pictures Dolly Parton exercising. Her make-up and hair done up, platform high heels on, and wine glass in hand.

While Olivia Wilde herself doesn’t look much like Dolly Parton, it’s easy to understand why she chose Parton for a costume. She’s fun, she’s iconic, and she’s easily recognizable. Dolly Parton is best known as a singer, but she’s been in plenty of movies. Some of her most well-known include Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5, and Rhinestone. This latter film saw her co-starring with Sylvester Stallone. The movie doesn’t earn the best reviews. In fact, Stallone regrets the film in general. However, he does have only positive things to say about working with Dolly Parton.

Olivia Wilde is an actress and director. She has 3.9 million Instagram followers, but she doesn’t post all that often. As shown here, when she does, she usually uses the Stories feature, where her post disappears shortly thereafter. These quick glimpses of her life show that she’s having a good Halloween and that she’s a Dolly Parton fan.

Most of her big updates over the past couple of years have been about Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde has a small part in the movie as an actress. Her big role in this project is as an actress. The movie is a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Don’t Worry Darling sees the two actors playing a married couple in the 1950s. When they move to a utopian community, the wife soon discovers disturbing secrets.

Don’t Worry Darling is Olivia Wilde’s second effort as a feature film director. The project follows up Booksmart, a 2019 movie following two high school students during their graduation year. The movie starred Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. It was met with mostly reviews. It was expected that Olivia Wilde would follow up the project with something closer to Booksmart, a comedy or teen story, but it seems that she’s decided to go somewhere very different with her new psychological thriller. Don’t Worry Darling releases on September 23, 2022.

As an actress, Olivia Wilde was most recently seen in How It Ends. She had a small role in the apocalyptic comedy, which was released in the summer of 2021 to mixed reviews.