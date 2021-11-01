Amber Heard Is Under Investigation For A Serious Offense

By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

It’s being reported by multiple outlets that Amber Heard is currently under investigation by Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment for perjury. It’s also being reported that the FBI is helping the Australian office track down witnesses in the United States as part of the investigation. Previously, Heard had settled a case in Australia, after breaking strict quarantine laws when she flew two dogs into the country on a private jet. Johnny Depp, her husband during the 2015 incident, had testified on her behalf. Now, following new testimony as part of lawsuits following the couple’s divorce, Australia is looking into what happened during the 2015 case.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed to E! News that they are currently “investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.” The Daily Mail has confirmed that the FBI is assisting the Amber Heard investigation, though the FBI themselves are not commenting. Sources have said that if Amber Heard is found guilty of perjury, she could face a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison. It’s been reported that the investigation is far along and that Heard may be facing charges of either perjury or subornation of perjury. This second charge means convincing someone else to provide false testimony. It’s being reported that she may face these charges in mere weeks.

A representative for Amber Heard has issued a public statement. Speaking to E! News, they said that they refuse to believe that the Australian government and the FBI would come after the actress in this way.

“The Court of Depp’s choice – the London High Court of Justice – found that Depp committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence against Amber Heard, causing her at times to fear for her life,” wrote Amber Heard’s lawyer in their statement. “It is truly inconceivable, and we are confident it is not true, that either the Australian Government, or the FBI, would embrace a policy of further pursuing and victimizing a person who has already been adjudicated to be the victim of domestic violence. This is especially true where the exact same claims being reported in the press now were made, unsuccessfully, in the UK High Court.”

How did this new investigation come to happen? In 2020, Kevin Murphy testified in Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid. Kevin Murphy is Johnny Depp’s former estate manager. During his testimony in the 2020 case, he claimed that Amber Heard asked Johnny Depp to lie under oath during the 2015 investigation with the Australian government. Murphy claims that Heard pressured Depp to lie under oath and pressured Murphy to claim that he was the one responsible for not filing the proper paperwork when they flew the dogs into the country. Murphy claims that while he worked for Depp, at the time, Heard had control over him.

In 2015, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were a married couple. The world didn’t know a lot about their relationship yet, but the couple made headlines after they got in trouble with the government of Australia. The pair flew into the country on a private jet with their two dogs, Pistol and Boo. They did so without the proper paperwork. By April 2016, they came to a deal with the government, after claiming that they had been jetlagged, that Amber Heard thought their team had sorted out the dogs’ paperwork for them, and that she wasn’t aware how strict the quarantine laws were in the country. Johnny Depp testified on her behalf. Ultimately, Heard owed a $1,000 fine, was given a one-month good behavior bond, the dogs were flown on a private jet out of the country, and the matter was settled. One month later, the news turned to the couple’s divorce. That is, until the 2020 libel case testimony of Kevin Murphy.

As part of the deal Amber Heard made with the Australian government in 2016, when the illegal dog importation case was closed, both she and Johnny Depp participated in making a brief video for the Australian government. The video was in support of Australia’s strict quarantine laws. It explained that biosecurity is the reason that Australia needs people to follow the rules. The video went online and was immediately mocked.

Once Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had left Australia, they joined in the mocking of their awkward video. Once news of their divorce broke, that took over headlines, and the dog case seemed to be a thing of the past. All these years later, their lawsuits continue.