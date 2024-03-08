US Air Force Unleashing 1000 AI Drones

If the project turns out to be a success, CCAs will undoubtedly change aerial combat forever. However, this isn’t the only instance of AI being used for defense purposes. In fact, the technology has revolutionized the way we approach armed conflicts.

Recent reports associated with AI applications in warfare suggest that AI models (built specifically for combat applications) didn’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons in simulation, while the US Army has already made plans to integrate AI-powered robotic vehicles into its forces, and thus help save the valuable lives of service people in the field.