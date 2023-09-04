Pentagon Releases Declassified UFO Footage To The Public

By Charlene Badasie |

The Department of Defense (DoD) has launched a website that promises to be a treasure trove for UFO enthusiasts. The Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) homepage not only provides access to previously classified UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) videos but also serves as a platform for government and military personnel to report their encounters with mysterious objects in the sky.

The AARO website comes as demands for greater transparency from Congress regarding UFOs have been growing. Former U.S intelligence official David Grusch, who had overseen Defense Department efforts to scrutinize UAP sightings, previously told the House Oversight subcommittee that he had been made aware of a “multi-decade” Pentagon initiative aimed at gathering and reconstructing damaged UAPs.

The Pentagon has launched the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) homepage

He also accused the government of concealing this program and asserted that “non-human biologics” had been discovered amidst the wreckage of crashed UAPs.

In response to Grusch’s assertions, a Pentagon spokesperson said the Defense Department had not encountered any verifiable evidence substantiating claims of past or current programs related to possession or reverse-engineering UFOs.

Welcome to the official Twitter account for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. Through this channel, we will provide updates and information relative to our examinations of unidentified anomalous phenomena across space, air, and maritime domains. https://t.co/V9yq4cruWh — All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (@DoD_AARO) July 20, 2022

With these claims in mind, the AARO website marks a significant step towards greater transparency in the government’s approach to UAPs, a term now officially used to describe UFOs. The DoD stated in a press release that the site would be regularly updated with information on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release.

One video, captured by a Naval pilot in 2021 and declassified in 2022, shows a strange spherical object racing past the camera at a speed that defies comprehension.

While this newfound accessibility to classified data could potentially reshape our understanding of UFOs, the information provided on the AARO website is sparse, given its ".mil" address.

Yet, the website’s description merely notes that it “demonstrates the typical speed at which military aircraft may approach an unknown object.” As such, the enigmatic nature of UFOs remains largely intact. Still, one of the most intriguing aspects of the AARO site is its function as a platform for government workers to report their own sightings.

These new launches will streamline the UAP reporting process

This feature streamlines the UAP reporting process, previously mired in bureaucratic red tape. The need for official documentation at various stages of the chain of command often deterred witnesses from coming forward, making it difficult to gauge the true scope of the UFO phenomenon. However, the AARO’s purview extends only to sightings reported by military or government employees.

This leaves a significant gap in the data, as countless credible sightings by civilians, including commercial pilots, still need to be accounted for. Ryan Graves, a former Naval pilot and Congressional UFO whistleblower, noted the limitation, saying, “Today, these same UAPs are still being seen; we still don’t know what they are, and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem.”

“That’s because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP, and the majority of these cases are going unreported,” Graves added. In an unclassified report from January 2023, the National Intelligence Director’s Office said that the Defense Department had registered 366 new UFO reports of UAPs since March 2021. However, most of these sightings turned out to be drones or balloons.

Fortunately, the AARO website will continue to evolve, with plans to include tools that allow current and former government employees, service members, and contractors to submit reports privately and securely. A similar tool for the public is also in the works, set to be announced in the coming months. So, while the truth may still be out there, it’s now a little closer to our reach.