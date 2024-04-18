NASA Confirms Space Junk Tore Through Florida Home

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

Say what you will about the sci-fi movies our reality increasingly resembles—at least it’s not predictable. Just ask the family in Naples, Florida, whose home recently bore the brunt of a mysterious object crashing into it. That mysterious object? NASA space junk from the International Space Station (ISS).

And not just any vague discharge from the great beyond, but what has been described as a cylindrical piece of metal tearing through the house’s roof before wreaking havoc inside.

Talk about exterior and interior renovation.