Sylvester Stallone Has A New Rocky Project Available Right Now

By Jason Collins | 15 seconds ago

The 2015 Creed film and its sequel, Creed II, packed a solid punch, as their releases leveled global box offices to the ground and blew away the critics, beating improbable odds of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise generating any more revenue. However, with Creed III months away from release, Sylvester Stallone has a new Rocky project that’s available right now: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions.

Those favoring underdog boxing stories will enjoy the new Rocky-style video game, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, as the game features compelling visual-novel-style storytelling, which pairs well with its classic arcade boxing gameplay, as reported by Kotaku. The Sylvester Stallone game was released earlier this month on previous-gen console systems, Switch, and PC. However, owners of the latest generations of gaming hardware can play the game through their console’s backward compatibility.

When it comes to gameplay, the Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions plays similarly to classic arcade boxing games of the previous century, which is something fans of 1976’s Rocky probably fondly remember. There are no bloodstains on the screen, sounds of heartbeats, and grayed-out indications that your health is low. No, just a classic health bar accompanied by special meters, energy-infused attacks, fast action, and big, colorful, and often exaggerated depictions of fictional and real-life boxers of the Rocky franchise’s era. So, it’s clearly evident that Sylvester Stallone’s new Rocky project isn’t a hyper-realistic fighting simulation like Knockout Kings or EA’s Fight Night series, but an old-fashioned over-exaggerated boxing arcade game instead.

The narrative side of the game is also its good selling point if the fans could get over a somewhat steep asking price for the title. Each fighter in the game, including those players unlock through progression, features their own storylines, which are worth approximately an hour of gaming each, depending on the player’s skill. These stories are presented in a visual novel format, denying players any control over the narrative of character interactions; gamers can only browse through chunks of text followed by non-animated depictions of characters. And what makes the game even more nostalgia-inspiring is the fact that those non-animated depictions never change clothes – which means we get to see Sylvesterr Stallone in his zip-up hoodie wearing a fedora hat throughout the entire game.

The incredible success following the Creed spin-off is mainly owed to Sylvester Stallone’s narrative and Michael B. Jordan’s acting performance rather than their marketing. Both films managed to tell a story that resonates with generations of moviegoers that are too young to remember how big 1976’s Rocky was, but still piqued their interest nonetheless. Besides helming fantastic cinematic franchises, the Italian Stallion has an incredibly long history in gaming – longer than anyone would expect.

First among many was 1983’s Rocky Super Action Boxing for ColecoVision, which paved the way for numerous releases leading to 2002’s Rocky and 2004’s Rocky: Legends – both games featured Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Those interested in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions should pick it up when it goes on sale (it’s a bit overpriced, in our opinion) and experience unique storylines in arcade mode or beat up friends and family in local multiplayer matches. It’s a memorable gaming experience.