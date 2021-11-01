Nintendo Announcement Leads To Their Most Disliked YouTube Video Ever

By Jason Collins | 11 seconds ago

Move aside Metroid Prime: Federation Force trailer because Nintendo has a new champion to bear the “worst Nintendo trailer ever” championship belt. Nintendo’s new Switch Online Expansion Pack reveal trailer, which contains pricing details, now has over 125,000 dislikes, opposing only 17,000 likes on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. In contrast, the previous most-disliked video for Metroid Prime has only 97,000 dislikes on YouTube.

According to Kotaku, the high number of dislikes directly reflects the Nintendo fans’ feelings about the new subscription, which costs $50 per year – more than double the price of the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs. Arguably, the extra money gets you access to an expansion Nintendo Switch mega-hit, 2020’s Animal Crossing, which can and should be bought separately from the Expansion Pack yearly subscription. However, the Pack also includes 23 Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, which might be worth the extra money. But only according to the trailer, which you can watch below:

If you ask those who have already played the aforementioned ports, the deal Nintendo’s offering isn’t so great. Steep price aside, the emulation quality of N64 games isn’t great, and many users are complaining that the older games run poorly on one of the most popular handheld gaming consoles of all time. Sega Genesis ports run smoothly for the most part, but the N64 games are rife with performance issues, and those who had Early Access have been very vocal about their complaints. Furthermore, as per our previous report, attractive as they may seem, Nintendo’s premium offerings reek of rushed deadlines and desperate cash grabs.

The idea of providing access to an ever-growing collection of N64 and Sega Genesis ports could potentially justify the company’s steep asking price for the annual subscription if the ports were to work properly. But since they don’t, Nintendo’s premium service now ranks close to those of PlayStation and Xbox in asking price, but not in quality. What’s more, the included Animal Crossing expansion is only accessible as long as the user’s subscription remains active. And with the way most gaming company’s treat DLCs and expansions as separate “save game” files, if the subscription becomes inactive, all the progress made in the new expansion becomes inaccessible. So, that’s one way to keep subscriptions coming. The same rules, unfortunately, also apply to N64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Some might justify Nintendo’s high asking price and even defend the quality of service, basing their arguments on the Expansion Pack’s release date. Sure, it’s likely to become better with time. But here’s the deal: Most subscription services, besides offering annual memberships, also offer monthly, trimonthly, or bi-annual memberships. But not Nintendo – it’s either all or nothing. Currently, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service only offers access to a selection of 20-25-year-old games which were legitimately unavailable for decades due to Nintendo’s legal actions against the emulation scene.

And to make things worse, the fandom initially greeted Nintendo’s efforts to make these games legitimately accessible on its most recent console. But instead of delivering, it would seem Nintendo rushed it – and downvotes on YouTube don’t make a good marketing campaign.