See The Mandalorian Gameplay Video Leaked

By Dylan Balde | 1 min ago

Mando’s distinctive beskar helmet could be gracing our loading screens soon. An unannounced Mandalorian game leaked on Wednesday, courtesy of independent level designer Christopher Turner. The upload has been an enduring subject of controversy as Lucasfilm did not green-light any Mandalorian games that we know of and Turner’s YouTube channel is stacked with Unreal Engine creation content similar to the way the leaked video was presented. Whether Star Wars: The Mandalorian is real or simply fan-made remains debatable. It looks like a finished entry, but it may very well be a pitch — or a test run. Still, it’s a lot of work for something unofficial. Turner has yet to comment on the matter.

Check out the leaked Mandalorian gameplay video below:

Footage of the Mandalorian game was shot on a camera phone with the back of Turner’s head in clear view. There’s no denying he was playing the level as it was being filmed. It’s still unclear if other gameplay options besides the ones presented are functional or simply slapped on for posterity. If the buttons all work, then it must be a finished game, therefore an official Lucasfilm title worthy of being classified as a leak; if not, then it is either fan-created or made to resemble a pitch. Once again this is all speculation, as Turner remains tight-lipped on the alleged provenance of the video. It appears to be running on Google Stadia.

The video opens with the title screen; Grogu surveys us from the right and the words “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian” are plastered on top. The title screen seems to be set against the backdrop of a volcanic spread — perhaps the planet of Mustafar? Off the bat, the game offers four choices: start a new game or continue from your last checkpoint, load a separate chapter, or check options to tweak play settings. The player may go into controls, gameplay, visuals, and audio, or browse through some extras; usually the latter refers to cutscenes, concept art, interviews, and gratuitous behind-the-scenes footage.

There are four chapters available: This Is The Way, Easy Job, The Coin Toss, and The Escape. Right away, we can see these aren’t previous episodes from the show, though they are titled similarly. Under New Game, there are four levels of difficulty: Vero’ika, Russ’alor, and Mand’alor. According to the mercenary manual approved by Lucasfilm, Russ’alor is fourth to the Mand’alor in rank, with the latter being the designated leader of the Mandalorian people. That would make Vero’ika the lowest level of difficulty and Russ’alor the normal range, with Mand’alor classifying as “hard.”

Turner continues with his last save point, in this case, Chapter 4: The Escape. Similar to Monster Hunter, the Mandalorian loading screen displays in-game trivia; here, it talks about beskar ingots, the raw material used to create Din Djarin’s helmet. Beskar is prized iron alloy unique to Mandalorian warriors.

“Be on the lookout for ultra-rare beskar ingots throughout the galaxy. When you find the armorer, the ingots can be smelted into new, stronger armor,” it says. “Also known as Mandalorian iron, beskar was an alloy used in Mandalorian armor, notable for its high tolerance to extreme forms of damage. The metal was durable enough to withstand a direct blaster shot and could repel lightsaber strikes.” Beskar ingots are also used to level up the Mandalorian in Disney Magic Kingdoms, a mobile video game modeled after Rollercoaster Tycoon.

Finally, a title sequence appears. “The Mandalorian, Chapter 4: The Escape.” It’s worth noting at this juncture how impressively surround-sound the background music feels; no doubt it was lifted straight from the show. The game begins; it’s a third-person shooter in the style of Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Din Djarin is all suited up in his Mandalorian armor, receiving orders inside an elevator. The door opens, revealing the interior of an Imperial base and waiting Stormtroopers; Mando takes out his blaster and starts shooting.

Though the Mandalorian game pulls in — similar to Grand Theft Auto — whenever Mando aims, the image doesn’t zoom or lock in on a target. There is a small dot in the middle of the screen serving as crosshairs, with a meter on the lower-left displaying blaster power and (presumably) the number of grenades Mando has on his person. The power meter implies the pistol could be charged for added damage, but Turner doesn’t demo it in the video.

The HUD clears as soon as combat wraps up; on the top-right is an interactive map showing Mando’s current location. An earpiece voice occasionally comments on gameplay. Din Djarin can climb surrounding structures, crouch, go on cover, barrel roll, employ heat sensors to check for enemies and dead bodies, use night vision, switch between viewpoints, and swing from ceiling to ceiling. He is equipped with several tools and weapons: his special IB-94 blaster pistol, a grappler for crossing fissures, a beskar spear for deflecting lightsaber blows, a built-in flamethrower, a jetpack for easy navigation, grav charges for emitting gravity-shockwaves, and Mandalorian favorite “whistling birds” — pre-loaded dart-like missiles made from beskar steel.

Like The Division, there are loot boxes and chests scattered throughout the map, offering new weapons and upgrades. Turner ducks into a storage room to find a polarity sieve for Mando’s blaster. A droid can be seen cruising around, moving from room to room. The 4-minute and 28-second Mandalorian footage ends with a fully animated cutscene featuring an Imperial shock trooper, an elite clone who served in the Coruscant Guard.

Despite rumors claiming otherwise, the game is far too polished to be entirely fan-created. From a developer’s perspective, movements are fluid and smooth, transition is seamless, and Mando’s surroundings are sufficiently reactive. There’s no lag whatsoever. Either Turner is a better designer than he implies, or The Mandalorian is one of the previously mentioned games currently being developed by Lucasfilm. Ubisoft Massive is reportedly working on a Star Wars game but hasn’t divulged any plot specifics. Perhaps part of the project got out? Lucasfilm has yet to respond to the leak either.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian hasn’t been announced.