Grand Theft Auto 6 Stuck In Development Hell?

By Jason Collins | 13 seconds ago

Given the astronomical success of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online component, Grand Theft Auto Online, the franchise’s sixth installment, GTA 6, seems like a logical next step from Rockstar Games. Yet, almost a decade after the release of GTA5, the absence of any news on its sequel is making fans anxious. The anticipation has led the fandom to surround Rockstar Games and the hoped for sequel with an incredible number of unsubstantiated rumors and numerous leaks that report the game’s location, story, characters, etc. Unfortunately, with Rockstar neither confirming nor denying any reports about an upcoming sequel, the Grand Theft Auto fandom is left with nothing else but speculation.

Admittedly, Rockstar Games is known for running a tight ship when it comes to developing its gaming titles, opting to reveal their projects once their development is in its final stages. And if the gaming giant is really developing Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s entirely likely they’ll dethrone CD Project RED’s development of Cyberpunk 2077, which took roughly nine years to complete. Putting that into perspective, the fans would be more than happy to extend the development period for GTA6 than to receive the game of Cyberpunk 2077’s quality. However, according to the new report from the French publication Rockstar Mag, things aren’t going so well for Grand Theft Auto 6, and the game is stuck in development hell.

In their video, Rockstar Mag alleges that the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been restored many times over and that it’s Rockstar Games’ most chaotic project the studio has ever worked on, partly due to Dan Houser’s departure. However, since Rockstar Mag’s Chris’ Kippel speaks French in the video, the auto-translate feature mistranslated some of his words, making it seem like Kippel got his information from a reliable source. However, Tom Henderson, who previously leaked information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, pointed out the error in translation, stating that Kippel only expressed his opinions on the matter, which Kippel later confirmed.

Thank you for making the clarification !

The only thing I announced last November was the development of a remaster (or remake I don't know) of RDR. Confirmed by Take Two this summer in their quarterly review with investors.

The rest is just my opinion, nothing more! — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) October 31, 2021

Regardless, given Kippel’s reputation in the Rockstar community, his insights are considered worthwhile, even if the information he’s providing isn’t from a direct source. With that said, Rockstar Mag’s video also discusses the possibility of the studio remastering 2010’s original Red Dead Redemption – something that was, at least according to Kippel, confirmed by Take-Two Interactive’s earnings reports. This is also something the fandom has speculated about since the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which contains three remastered GTA titles.

It’s worth pointing out that we’re merely discussing speculations and rumors regarding the aforementioned gaming titles, and besides GTA: The Trilogy, Rockstar Games hasn’t made any official statements regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 or the alleged Red Dead Redemption remaster. But then again. Given the studio’s practices of keeping things under wraps, revealing projects when they’re in later stages of development could indicate that the studio’s actually working on a Red Dead Redemption remake, explaining why the developer keeps kicking its heel about Grand Theft Auto 6.