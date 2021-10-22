See The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered Trailer

By Jason Collins | 10 seconds ago

Rockstar Games has finally shown off the official trailer for its upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and we’re not talking about the previously featured announcement trailer. Instead, this time, Rockstar Games honored players by showcasing the first look at several graphical and gameplay improvements made to each included title.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, the developer and publisher of the franchise decided to remaster the game, along with two following titles, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. All three games, now bundled up in a single edition, will feature extensive graphical and gameplay updates while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. You can see the changes in the trailer below:

It’s evident that all three Grand Theft Auto games have received substantial makeovers, making them much prettier and more inviting, and playable than their PlayStation 2 counterparts. In cooperation with Grove Street Games, Rockstar Games used Unreal Engine to rebuild the game’s lightening system, shadows, weather, reflections, draw distances, upgraded character and vehicle models, and improved high-res textures across buildings and various in-game items.

Perhaps the biggest of all improvements lies in updated controls across all three games. Rockstar has confirmed that each game has been updated with Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls, which should account for a substantial amount of work in making these games feel more modern. Additionally, several other gameplay improvements have been made, specifically to in-game mini-maps, which now allow custom waypoints and destinations, while the targeting and lock-aiming have been overhauled for each game.

Of course, there are some platform-specific updates for the Grand Theft Auto games, like gyroscopic aiming on Nintendo Switch and pincer-zoom across the device’s touchscreen to zoom or pan the camera. Moreover, the PC version of the game, which is a 45GB download, supports Nvidia’s DLSS tech, which can help the game run a little better on a broader range of graphics cards without a noticeable dip in the performance or visual quality.

Prior to the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s announcement, Rockstar Games has removed existing versions of the game from various digital distribution platforms in preparation for the remastered game’s launch. Additionally, as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration, the company will also unveil a selection of unique gear and other items for players to collect in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of several other in-game events planned for the fall of this year.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is expected to launch on November 11, for all prominent gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC, via Rockstar Launcher. The game is currently available for pre-order for $59.99, which might seem steep, but considering the extent of improvements implemented into each game, we’d say it’s very well justified. The trilogy will have a physical release on December 7, 2021, followed by iOS and Android releases in the first half of 2002.