Popular Game Developer Under Fire For Anti-Abortion Stance

By Dylan Balde | 6 seconds ago

The man behind cooperative first-person shooter Killing Floor has taken to snuffing out a woman’s right to choice over shooting down mutated clones, a Sunday tweet confirms. Tripwire Interactive President John Gibson voices his support for the controversial new Texas law barring women from terminating their pregnancy six weeks in, reasons be damned. The lead designer of 2009’s Killing Floor describes himself as “pro-life” — a word reproductive health advocates criticize as a blanket term for opposing women’s rights. Check out his tweet below:

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

It’s unknown if other Tripwire employees share the sentiment, or if Gibson is alone in this regard. No official representative has come forward, while coworkers have remained judiciously tight-lipped on their feelings about the matter. Whatever the case, John Gibson has been the subject of widespread social media ridicule for adopting a patent anti-abortion stance. Players have already begun boycotting the studio’s games in heated protest. Here are some of the most frenzied responses:

I don't get political often, but when I do I ensure I show my ass to absolutely everyone in the most career-killing way possible https://t.co/Gvyp9aMStC — Nathan Brown (@nathan_brown) September 5, 2021

how to never see a tripwire game on steam again:

1. navigate to https://t.co/SDk4OANgZ2

2. click that little gear

3. click "ignore this creator" https://t.co/0pgrCDT9Rx pic.twitter.com/Eo6qvhB7IV — it's nouv! (@nnoouuvv) September 5, 2021

for anyone who's big mad at the idea of dropping Tripwire over this I just wanna say as a 10 year fan that they've been putting up red flags for a long time and I have no qualms over dropping them https://t.co/T9jNg6b5OE — Lotus 🏳️‍🌈 she/her (Logan YEAR!!!) (@LotusLovesLotus) September 5, 2021

Everyone here has already said a lot of what’s worth saying, so I just donated $250 in your name to an abortion fund. Have a good rest of your weekend. pic.twitter.com/8FBRk714dJ — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 6, 2021

jesus fuck, man. really? you are all about this fucked texas bounty law that pushes us closer to some kind of Gilead dystopian religious state?



really???



I mean what the fuck, man. seriously, how can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman’s personal freedoms? — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) September 5, 2021

Are you proud of the fact the law forces women & children to carry their rapists' fetuses to term? The products of incest? You're "proud" of a law that means a 13-year-old girl raped by her father has to carry that spawn to pregnancy if she doesn't catch it by week 6? Wow, bro. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) September 6, 2021

Well, that's it for your company. The games weren't great, and now they're irrelevant- all because you decided to make an uninformed statement on twitter. Do better, or at the very least, do everyone a favor and stop trying to control women. pic.twitter.com/m169yUPYlE — Purple Mario (@purplemario920) September 5, 2021

At 6 weeks, an embryo (not yet a fetus, and DEFINITELY not a "baby") is the size of a grain of rice and it does not have a heart. It's not a person because it lacks bodily autonomy.



The human with the uterus keeping that tiny no-heart grain of rice alive? THAT'S a person. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈♿💛 (@JediCounselor) September 6, 2021

Some users argued with John Gibson and those who agree with him by pointing out not only what they saw as weaknesses in the science of the law, but even its religious merits.

Oh, quick question, how do you square your belief that life begins at conception with your actual holy book, which clearly states that one only becomes a living being when one takes their first breath? pic.twitter.com/1VJqJISezK — Dragon Cobolt (@DragonCobolt) September 5, 2021

If you could give a comprehensive list of all the games you've worked on that would be ace. I'd love to make sure none of my money ever flows to you. I don't get political very often but with your statement in something that has absolutely nothing to do with you – I had to. — Bec🏳️‍🌈🦊🦝 (@bauhausandmies) September 6, 2021

One type of response to John Gibson’s statement that was typical on Twitter is one the game developer probably doesn’t want to see. Plenty of users were promising that Gibson and Tripwire would pay for their stance with their profits.

These are just a few games this "developer" creates. Want to play abortion politics? That's fine, watch your income go down the drain. pic.twitter.com/o87Wjwcqx4 — Peter Cottontail (@4Most_gg) September 5, 2021

“I don’t get political often, but when it comes to regulating what women do with their bodies, I take a stand!”



Deeply disheartening. You have players and probably employees this actively hurts. — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) September 5, 2021

Without even getting into pro-life vs. pro-choice, if you can't understand the difference between your own personal views and this despicable and draconian law, you have no business leading a company or having a platform. — Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) September 5, 2021

Most of liberal United States, which clearly does no include John Gibson, has been up in arms over the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Texas law forbidding women from seeking abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The measure considers the first sign of embryonic cardiac activity as irrevocable proof of life, which usually occurs six weeks into gestation. Hence, no abortions are permitted to take place after six weeks, an act the U.S. Supreme Court seems to dictate is indistinguishable to murder. Unfortunately for pro-life stalwarts, gynecologists have already debunked the heartbeat claim in successive open letters; what lawmakers and Texas Right To Life interpret as cardiac activity is in fact electrical impulses mimicking a human heartbeat. The valves of the heart have not yet formed at six weeks. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against abortion on Wednesday. John Gibson of Tripwire Interactive has publicly praised the move.

What Tripwire’s John Gibson doesn’t clarify (or perhaps is entirely unaware of) is the Texas law doesn’t just crack down on personal decisions related to abortion; it also empowers citizens to take lawbreakers to court regardless of their association with the patient. Thanks to pro-life backers like Texas Right To Life, plaintiffs who may or may not know the defendant are now handed the right to sue pregnant women choosing to undergo abortion and be compensated in damages for their efforts.

The measure also doesn’t take into account unwanted pregnancies resulting from rape or incest; underage girls and victims of sexual assault are now obligated by law to carry an embryo to term without their express consent, even if the decision ultimately endangers the mother’s life. Later reports indicate exceptions for pregnancies that could result in the death or substantial crippling of the patient, but the lines are described as narrowly drawn, essentially discouraging healthcare providers from even suggesting abortion for fear for provoking the courts. Tripwire designer and programmer John Gibson doesn’t mention this caveat in any responses to his tweet.

The Texas anti-abortion law that John Gibson is supporting directly contradicts the 1973 outcome of Roe v. Wade and is widely declared unconstitutional. The case involved a Texas woman seeking to have her third child aborted, but was denied by the state because of stringent anti-abortion laws; she sued district attorney Henry Wade and convinced the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to decide in her favor. This led to a 7-2 Supreme Court ruling adding a “right to privacy” Due Process Clause to the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The landmark decision allows women to terminate a pregnancy as deemed necessary by healthcare professionals, with as little government intervention as possible. The new measure has already overturned 48 years of reproductive equity in Texas, with other states poised to follow suit. Roe v. Wade was panned by pro-life critics for backing judicial activism, the fetal viability of which was challenged in court by plaintiffs like Tripwire’s John Gibson. Though the issue remains a contentious matter in most of the United States, in Texas, respondents are evenly divided, with pro-life activists being the most vocal.