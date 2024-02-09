The Zombie Thriller That Predicted Quarantine, Stream Right Now Without Netflix Subscription

By Robert Scucci |

Post-apocalyptic zombie movies tend to have staying power when they inadvertently predict the future in ways we couldn’t imagine. Coming out just two years before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to go into lockdown, The Night Eats the World centers on the idea of a widespread infection that forces a lone survivor to quarantine himself in his apartment while he figures out his next moves.

Though it’s likely a coincidence that we saw a real-life but zombie-free version of events play out in 2020, watching this movie with hindsight on your side will make you wonder if writer and director Dominique Rocher knew something we didn’t while working on this film.