The X-Men Failure That Rescued The Franchise And Saved Marvel

For readers under 30, it might be hard to imagine a world where the X-Men weren’t a known commodity, but prior to the ’90s, that’s exactly what they were. While kids in the ’70s and ’80s were playing with Spider-Man toys and running around in Hulk Underoos, no one but the most hardcore comic geek knew what the heck an X-Man was. The only mutants kids in the Reagan decade were aware of were green and had shells. This is despite the fact that the X-Men debuted right around the same time as both Spidey and the Incredible Hulk in the early 1960s.