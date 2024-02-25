Warner Bros. Stock Just Jumped Off A Cliff

Typically, a full-year forecast is released alongside the fourth-quarter reports, but this year it was omitted. With weak numbers and no plan for the future, share investors are nervous and unsure about where their money might go.

Today marked the lowest devaluation of Warner Bros. Discovery stock since the two companies merged in 2022. Starting at $24.47 a share in April of 2022, the streamer’s stock dropped to the lowest number the company has seen since the merge, just $8.36, this morning. At the close of the day today, shares had only moved back up to just $8.57.