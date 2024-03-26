Warner Bros. Discovery Going All In On Anime

Their most recent Warner Bros. anime is Suicide Squad ISEKAI. This series is based on DC characters such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Clayface, Peacemaker, and King Shark. In true Isekai fashion, these characters won’t be terrorizing Gotham, but a different world full of magic, dragons, and orcs.

Working alongside them on Suicide Squad ISEKAI is WIT Studio, the company responsible for hit series such as Spy x Family and Attack on Titan. Osada Eri is in charge of the directing, while Nagatsuki Tappei handles the screenplay for this Warner Bros. anime. Suicide Squad ISEKAI will debut first in Japan around July, but won’t get an international debut until closer to the end of the year.

If this show does well, it likely won’t be the only new DC-based animated show to come from Warner Bros. Discovery. The company sees a lot of potential in superhero and supervillain anime. Not only would it connect well with those who already watch anime, but it could draw in fans of DC who haven’t tried out anime before.