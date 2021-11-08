Vin Diesel Being Roasted For His Message To Dwayne Johnson

By Erika Hanson | 15 seconds ago

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise are likely familiar with the ongoing beef between co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The two strong men have publicly declared their distaste for each other over the past few years, and some are claiming that Diesel crossed the line yesterday with his awkward plea made public via Instagram. The message was directed at his former Fast and Furious counterpart. While Johnson previously confirmed that he won’t be returning for the upcoming 10th and 11th movies slated for release, the news didn’t stop Diesel from jabbing at The People’s Champion, and social media is roasting him for it.

With the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 and 11 planned to be a two-part franchise finale, Vin Diesel has chosen to publicly invite Dwayne Johnson back to the project, but fans are not happy with the manner in which he did so. Twitter users were fast to react with anger towards the 54 year old for bringing family into his plea as bargaining chips.

See Vin Diesel’s initial post below:

Here’s what fans are saying about Vin Diesel’s message to Dwayne Johnson.

Yooo not Vin Diesel actually using the power of family to get the Rock back… I'm dyinggg… pic.twitter.com/lugBAKmnvu — Rahul (@iamneedi) November 8, 2021

Walking Paul Walker's daughter down the isle: Sweeter part of the cult. Sign me up! 🥲



This: Who do you think you're talking to like that?! Kick his cultish ass, uncle Dwayne! 🤭 https://t.co/sMtQ4N4ztI — Hope Mah-Tomb-Boo 🙈🙉🙊 (@HopeyTwoShoes) November 8, 2021

Other’s pointed out how fake the message sounded, saying that Vin Diesel’s choice of words imposed a passive-aggressive tone towards Johnson.

It is 100% coming off as emotional manipulation



"Little brother" – I am better

"Pablo/Paul Walker" – guilt tactic

"No one else can play hobbs" – non affirmation. Doesn't actually say he is a good addition.



Classic. — Rogue Roush (I can post about Deathloop here) (@BryanRoush115) November 8, 2021

So the crybaby is trying to guilt trip The Rock after he slammed him. Vin is jealous of Rock's success and needs him for a paycheck. pic.twitter.com/FFIxHyTPbK — Kuz I Kan (@KuzIKanDoIt) November 7, 2021

But most importantly, fans seem outraged with Vin Diesel for bringing up a promise he made to the late Paul Walker who was also a friend of Dwayne Johnson’s, in an attempt to guilt The Rock into reprising the role. It’s important to know that Vin Diesel gave Paul Walker the nickname “Pablo“. Paul Walker passed away in November of 2013. In his Instagram post, Diesel mentioned that he was determined to fulfill his promise to Pablo (Paul Walker), and is inviting The Rock to be a part of that.

Maybe I’m the one without a sense of humor but I just don’t think this Vin Diesel shit is cute, especially with how he invokes the late Paul Walker to try and guilt-trip Johnson into playing ball. https://t.co/AGl0AV000V — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) November 7, 2021

Vin Diesel trying to leverage Paul Walker's death into pressuring The Rock to do a movie he doesn't want to do is some low bullshit. pic.twitter.com/rev516IdG6 — Nick 💉💉 (@subjectburst) November 7, 2021

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesels falling out seemingly started while the Hollywood tough guys collaborated together on The Fate of the Furious in 2016. When The Rock posted a long rant to Instagram about the “candy asses” from the set of Furious 8, many speculated that the jab was aimed at Vin Diesel who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies. Johnson eventually confirmed that the bad blood was in fact with Vin Diesel. He then added that he would not be returning for any future Fast and Furious films. Likewise, Diesel also reported to Men’s Health this summer that he believed Johnson was unhappy with him due to his “tough love” producing Johnson during the film. The Rock laughed off the comments made by his former co-star. Johnson responded: “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that.” Although The Rock would reprise his role as Fast and Furious’s Luke Hobbs in the 2019 spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson and Diesel have not shared the screen again.

While Fast and Furious 10 is slated for a release on April 7th, 2023, it is highly unlikely the film will see Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as Hobbs. Even if the former wrestler turned Hollywood hit does decide to make amends with Vin Diesel, Johnson’s movie schedule is jam-packed over the coming years with starring roles in films such as Black Adam, Doc Savage, and Big Trouble in Little China. The Rock has yet to publicly respond to Diesel’s very public plea, but if we know anything about the most electrifying man in entertainment, it’s that he is not going to let Diesel’s comments go unanswered forever.