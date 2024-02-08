The Star Trek Crossover Everyone Wants To See Again

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan, producer Alex Kurtzman, and Jonathan Frakes, who directed the crossover episode, have all expressed interest in bringing the concept back for another episode. McMahan said that he spoke to Alex Kurtzman about doing another episode, and Kurtzman’s reply was “absolutely. Frakes also appeared at the Trek Talks 3 panel and said that there have been discussions about another episode “ever since we wrapped.”

Given the popularity of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks crossover episode, it seems inevitable that the studios would want to put together another one. Not only that, but the entire cast and crew clearly had a blast making the episode. It seems like absolutely everyone involved is on board to do it again, so it would be weird if we don’t see it happen in the near future.