Tom Cruise Ran Into Fans While Practicing Wild Mission Impossible Stunts In The Woods

Those who seek the outdoors often seek the thrills that come along with it; invigorating hikes while being surrounded by wildlife, keeping an eye out for woodland creatures and other sights to behold. Nature untouched by man is usually expected to be seen while out on hikes, but sometimes a man appears regardless, and recently — for a couple of stunned hikers — that man was Tom Cruise arriving in a helicopter while shooting stunts for the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

Andras Katica, joined by their friend Tutyi, was surprised to stumble across a location being used by Tom Cruise and his team while hiking through the Lake District in North West England. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike,” Katica told The Sun, “when I realized who it was I was obviously totally flabbergasted. But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken.” He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming.” The scene that was being shot was a parachute jump, and by the time that the cameras had begun rolling to capture the feat, a small crowd had gathered to watch.

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts. The Mission Impossible production was halted after the actor decided to self-isolate as a result of his COVID-19 diagnosis. It was reported by Page Six that the entire crew was asked to quarantine as well, and it’s been evident Tom Cruise is consistent with keeping in check with pandemic guidelines.

Mission Impossible will release its eighth film in the ongoing saga that stars Tom Cruise and his death-defying stuntwork. The latest installation in the high-action movie series does more than just take bypassers by surprise: it allows Cruise to continue with his antics, including sitting atop a moving train before lowering himself off of its side.

Tom Cruise fans may have to wait to see him return to the big screen in the even bigger titles that they love. Paramount Pictures pushed Top Gun: Maverick into 2022 as a result of swelling concerns around the COVID-19 virus and its variants that threaten even those who are still wearing masks and are fully vaccinated. Top Gun: Maverick was expected to arrive on November 19, 2021, but it was pushed back to May 27, 2022. The direct sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun will pick up 30 years after the original film, as Cruise is once again behind the stick of a fighter jet to teach a whole new class the skills of being a successful dogfighter. The trailer generously calls back to the first film while acknowledging the differences in the sequel.

The Mission Impossible films span over 25 years, each one featuring heart-stopping stunts that Tom Cruise insists on performing himself, whether it be in front of unsuspecting bypassers on a hike or otherwise. It may be a while before the actor’s work dominates the big screen once again, but he’ll be back in Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick.