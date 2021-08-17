The Witcher Prequel Just Got A Major Cast Update

By Apeksha Bagchi | 3 mins ago

Just last month, it was reported that The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be exploring the origin and history of the Witcher lore, was all set to begin filming in early August. As promised, the series has indeed begun production in the United Kingdom but that’s not the only major update about the much-anticipated show- The Witcher: Blood Origin has added 10 more brilliant actors to its existing stellar cast for Season 1.

The Witcher prequel series, set some 1200 years before the events in the original series take place, will be the origin story of the first Witcher and depict the chain of events that lead to the current “Conjunction of Spheres” i.e., the clashing of the different worlds of monsters, men, and the elves. Deadline has reported that apart from Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh who had been previously roped in to lead the show, ten more actors have been selected to join the cast.

Comedian Lenny Henry has been brought on board to play the character named Balor, Mirren Mack has joined that cast as Merwyn, while Nathaniel Curtis will be Brian and Dylan Moran will join The Witcher prequel series as Uthrok One-Nut. Other actors who have joined the cast are Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

Lenny Henry

Mirren Mack

Nathaniel Curtis

Laurence O’Fuarain, previously seen in Vikings, will be leading The Witcher prequel as a warrior named Fjall, who is carrying “a deep scar within.” While it was supposed to be actress Jodie Turner-Smith opposite O’Fuarain, she had to opt out of the project due to scheduling conflicts after which Sophia Brown was cast. She will be seen as Elle, an elite warrior. The directors of the six-episode series have also been announced wherein Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) will be directing Season1’s first, fourth, and sixth episode while Vicky Jewson (Close) will helm episodes second, third, and fifth.

Declan de Barra will be serving as the showrunner of The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be executive producing The Witcher prequel along with Declan de Barra and Matt O’Toole while the author of The Witcher books, Andrzej Sapkowski, is attached to the project as a creative consultant.

Apart from The Witcher prequel, the franchise is also exploring its rich universe and enchanting history via an animated spin-off film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher Season 2. The animated feature is directed by Kwang II Han, written by Beau DeMayo, and produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. While The Witcher focused on Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, the film will be another origin story like The Witcher: Blood Origin and will depict Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir life. The film’s voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst. While Season 2 of The Witcher is still months away, the film is all set to drop on the streamer on August 23, 2021.