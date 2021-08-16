Henry Cavill Reveals What He Learned From Witcher Season 2 Injury

By Michileen Martin | 27 seconds ago

Henry Cavill might not have Superman’s invulnerability, but he does share his DCEU character’s capacity to evolve. Cavill recently spoke candidly about how a mishap on the set of Netflix’s The Witcher forced him to learn a difficult lesson.

Suffering similar delays to other series and films during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Witcher suffered a second delay in November of last year when Henry Cavill was injured on set. Per Cinema Blend, Cavill does all his own stunts and swordplay work while filming The Witcher, and at least in part, this seems to be to blame for the November injury. Cavill was reportedly filming a scene that required him to be in a harness lifted 20 feet off the ground when he suffered an injury to his hamstring. The show had only been filming for a few weeks when the injury occurred, and production halted once again for several more weeks to give Cavill time to recover.

Speaking to People last week about the experience, Henry Cavill said it helped him relearn some important lessons, including trying to find the “silver lining” in bad situations, and focusing on what he can control rather than bemoaning what he can’t. In terms of his hamstring injury, he told People that as frustrating as it was to be using crutches and having filming delayed, he chose not to focus on that. Instead — temporarily freed of the “insane hours” he’d been working before the mishap — Cavill pivoted to figuring out the best way to heal as well as enjoying the time off.

Two weeks ago, Netflix released a featurette for The Witcher’s second season, in which it was revealed the Season 2 premiere will be an adaptation of the short story A Grain of Truth. In the source material, Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allen) encounter the monstrous Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju) in a run-down manor. It also revealed that, in order to protect Ciri, the upcoming season will see Geralt bring Ciri to Kaer Morhen: the witchers’ mountain stronghold as well Geralt’s childhood home. It’s also expected that Season 2 will probe deeper into Geralt’s past — not only because of the setting of Kaer Morhen, but with the introduction of the witcher’s mentor Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia.

Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia: a supernaturally enhanced monster hunter. While critics responsed somewhat harshly to the show’s inaugural season — reflected with a 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes — viewers and critics clearly part ways when it comes to The Witcher. You can see the gap not only in RT’s own 91% audience score, but in Netflix’s Season 2 order, as well as the fact that sales of the already popular game The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt went up 554% after the series’ release.

Henry Cavill will return as Geralt of Rivia for season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher on Friday, December 17. Before that, you can whet your appetite with the animated Netflix film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf with Theo James voicing Vesemir.