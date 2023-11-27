The Simpsons Movie 2 In The Works
Recently, 20th Century Studios announced that James L. Brooks would be making his grand return to the director’s chair in the upcoming feature film, Ella McKay. It’s been 13 years since the famed writer and filmmaker has sat at the helm of a movie, and while fans are looking forward to the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s follow-up to 2010’s How Do You Know, many are questioning if there might be more to the upcoming film than meets the eye. For instance, Jeff Sneider of The InSneider suggests 20 Century Studios greenlighting Ella McKay might be the studio’s attempt to lure Brooks onto the team for The Simpsons Movie 2.
James L. Brooks Wrote The Simpsons Movie
Sneider suggests that approving Ella McKay for production might be a classic Hollywood example of scratching one creative’s back in order to get a favor out of them for a project the studio actually wants. Brooks, more known for his writing and producing prowess than his directorial filmography, is one of the original three creators of The Simpsons TV series, having been an original producer after Matt Groening conceptualized the idea in 1989. Brooks was also the lead writer for The Simpsons Movie in 2007, making him a key player if 20th Century wants to create The Simpsons Movie 2.
The Simpsons Movie Was A Global Phenomenon
Released back in 2007, The Simpsons Movie was a global phenomenon, grossing a staggering $536 million worldwide and securing an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the passage of time, the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans who grew up with the iconic animated series. Meanwhile, The Simpsons TV show has remained in popular demand for over 30 years, still ranking as the eighth most in-demand show in 2023, so 20th Century wanting The Simpsons Movie 2 makes a lot of sense.
A Rumor…For Now
The development of The Simpsons Movie 2 isn’t just speculation from Sneider, however. The industry insider shared the rumor of the sequel based on a conversation he had with a studio source. However, since nothing has been officially announced, at this time, the sequel is still just a rumor.
The mere mention of The Simpsons Movie 2 has ignited a flurry of excitement among fans who fondly remember the antics of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and, of course, Spider-Pig, on the big screen. The original movie left an unforgettable mark on film history, not just for its humor and wit but also for its success as a cinematic extension of the beloved TV series.
20th Century Studios Needs A Win
The Simpsons Movie 2 would, like its predecessor, likely be a huge success. And, following the events of the last few years, from the pandemonium of 2020 to the strikes of 2023, 20th Century Studios (and every other studio in Hollywood) is anxious to secure a win within the next couple of years.
If 20th Century is indeed courting Brooks for an upcoming The Simpsons Movie 2 by greenlighting the director’s passion project Ella McKay, then all that’s left to do is have the creative team (Brooks, Groening, et al) come up with a story worthy enough to drive a large audience to the theaters.
Can Homer Save The Box Office?
In the coming months, the entertainment world will be watching closely for official announcements and developments regarding The Simpsons Movie 2. As the rumor mill continues to churn, fans can’t help but envision the return of Springfield’s finest to the silver screen, and the anticipation is building for what could be a blockbuster sequel to a beloved animated classic. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development that could bring the Simpsons back to the cinematic spotlight.