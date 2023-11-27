The Simpsons Movie 2 In The Works

The development of The Simpsons Movie 2 isn’t just speculation from Sneider, however. The industry insider shared the rumor of the sequel based on a conversation he had with a studio source. However, since nothing has been officially announced, at this time, the sequel is still just a rumor.

The mere mention of The Simpsons Movie 2 has ignited a flurry of excitement among fans who fondly remember the antics of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and, of course, Spider-Pig, on the big screen. The original movie left an unforgettable mark on film history, not just for its humor and wit but also for its success as a cinematic extension of the beloved TV series.