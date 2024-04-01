Sydney Sweeney Is Starting Johnny Depp’s Comeback?

By TeeJay Small |

A recent report from known Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider indicates Sydney Sweeney and Johnny Depp are pairing up to work on a new film. With any luck, this could be the push the former Pirates of the Caribbean star needs to regain his footing in the Hollywood landscape, signaling a return to leading roles in blockbuster films.

While little is known about the forthcoming film at this time, sources indicate the project will be a supernatural thriller titled Day Drinker. Though with the initial report, is this thing set in stone?