Sydney Sweeney Remaking Iconic ’60s Sci-Fi Epic, Makes Sure Fans Know It’s Still Happening

Sydney Sweeney’s schedule has been packed as of late with this year alone already seeing the actress appear in two films – Madame Web and the recently released Immaculate. Now that she’s become known as one of the most sought-after stars in the biz, many are wondering if Sydney Sweeney is still attached to the upcoming Barbarella project. We’re happy to say that not only is she still involved but that – from the performer’s mouth itself – the movie is still moving forward.