Sydney Sweeney Remaking Iconic ’60s Sci-Fi Epic, Makes Sure Fans Know It’s Still Happening
Sydney Sweeney’s schedule has been packed as of late with this year alone already seeing the actress appear in two films – Madame Web and the recently released Immaculate. Now that she’s become known as one of the most sought-after stars in the biz, many are wondering if Sydney Sweeney is still attached to the upcoming Barbarella project. We’re happy to say that not only is she still involved but that – from the performer’s mouth itself – the movie is still moving forward.
Sweeney On Barbarella
“It is,” Sydney Sweeney said with confidence when asked if Barbarella was still on the docket over at Sony Pictures. The movie was first announced back in 2022, a reveal that paired Sweeney’s casting news with the info that she would also join as an executive producer. Since then, though, mum’s been the word, with Sweeney’s other projects taking the front seat in her life.
Sweeney Wants More Sci-Fi
She also offered a few words about why she wanted to be involved with the project which will serve as a reboot of the 1968 sci-fi action feature starring Jane Fonda. With nothing but positive things to say, Sydney Sweeney commented that not only is Barbarella “just such a fun character to explore,” but that she also appreciates how the hero “embraces her femininity and sexuality.” The actress added that she’s “always wanted to do sci-fi,” a genre that certainly hasn’t gotten as much attention on her long list of credits as others.
The Original
The original film was based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series of the same name and was under the direction of Roger Vadim with Jane Fonda, John Phillip Law, and others starring. The plot revolved around the President of Earth tasking the titular character with the difficult mission of searching another planet for a missing scientist – an assignment that soon lands her in hot water. While it isn’t clear exactly how close the Sydney Sweeney-led Barbarella would stick with the original story, we can expect at least a handful of plot points to stay the same.
Edgar Wright?
Beyond Sydney Sweeney’s casting in Barbarella, no other talent additions have been made public. However, rumors have been circling that Last Night in Soho and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director, Edgar Wright, is in talks to serve the feature as its director. Should Wright add his name to the creative team, it would certainly be a step in the right direction for the reboot as the filmmaker is known for the fun and vibrant vision that he’s lent to his other works.
Sweeney neither confirmed nor denied Wright’s involvement.
Sweeney’s Career
Celebrating breakthrough roles in TV shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s meteoric rise to fame over the last few years has been an incredible journey to keep up with. The Emmy Award-nominated entertainer closed out 2023 with the blockbuster mega-hit Anyone but You, a film that saw her appear opposite Top Gun: Maverick star, Glen Powell. Sydney Sweeney celebrated the release of Reality and Americana last year and, along with Barbarella, has two more projects – Brad Ingelsby’s Echo Valley and Ron Howard’s Eden – on her radar.