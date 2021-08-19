Superman Will Soon Be Announced As Gay

By Tristan Zelden | 7 seconds ago

DC is showing its pride by expanding its LGBT+ representation with some of its most iconic characters. The newest Superman, Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent’s son, will be announced to be gay, according to former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver who said this is coming on a stream from his YouTube channel

See the Superman artist speak in the video below.

In the video, the Green Lantern artist claims that DC has had issues with the Superman trademark from the families of the creators’ Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. He goes on to talk about how the creators did not see much return on their iconic hero, meanwhile DC as a company made billions. So, to avoid troubles from the family, the new direction for the character has them focusing on Jonathan instead of Clark.

The recent comic book hit Superman: Son of Kal-El by Tom Taylor will see Jonathan come out at some point in the series. It focuses on the young hero taking up the mantel after his father is out of the picture. It is a coming-of-age type of story as he and his friend, Damian Wayne, find their own identities as superheroes and not living in the shadow of their fathers. That led to Jonathan having his own statement, saying “truth, justice, and a better world,” erasing the “American way” from his father’s catchphrase.

It would be fitting for DC to move Jonathan to be gay to further cement its movement for LGBT+ representation. Since the news from earlier this year that the comic book company will focus more on Jonathan Kent than Clark as the leading Superman, the creators will need to give him a deep identity to separate the character from his father’s long-standing reign as the hero. Only time will tell if this news is true as the following issues start to release, possibly revealing the character’s sexuality.

Superman is not the only character having a new identity. Batman: Urban Legends is a new anthology series, and it will see Tim Drake’s Robin come out as bisexual with the issue Sum of Our Parts. Tim is asked out by a boy, who is unaware that Tim is Robin. The superhero has battled with his identity, and this leads to an “ah-ha” moment for him to realize who he really is inside.

Robin coming out makes him the first new LGBT+ character for DC since Batwoman. The 2006 iteration of the character shifted her sexuality to being lesbian. At the time, it was controversial. Today, she is the highest-profile LGBT+ character in DC’s hefty roster of superheroes. Now, it might look like it could be Superman to come out.

Creator of Superman: Son of Kal-El, Tom Taylor, is met with artist John Timms and colorist Gabe Eltaeb for their comic book series. It sold out and had to be rushed for a second printing to satisfy the hungry readers. The reprint will arrive in September that will feature a new cover showing the caped hero flying over Earth.