Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Just Got Hit With A Disastrous Problem

By Carolyn Jenkins | 14 seconds ago

It feels like 2019 was just yesterday when Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters and it didn’t satisfy as many fans as was hoped. The Star Wars trilogy ended its saga with a strange accumulation of long dead villains and an unsatisfying end to a redemption story. While there are many Disney+ shows to keep viewers entertained in the Star Wars universe, there was also future excitement on the horizon. The Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie directed by Patty Jenkins was slated for release in 2022. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case any longer. The highly anticipated fighter pilot film has been delayed.

Though reports are vague, this does not seem to be the result of anything but confusion in scheduling. The Hollywood Reporter states that Patty Jenkins’ previous commitments are making the 2022 deadline for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron difficult. This unfortunately means that the film has been taken off the production schedule for 2022 and no word of when it will be on the docket again while Jenkins works on her other projects. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but fans can only assume what that means. Wonder Woman 3 is in development and has Jenkins writing and directing. Viewers can only hope that the next Wonder Woman sequel makes more sense than Wonder Woman 1984. Good news on that front is that Lynda Carter has been confirmed to reprise her cameo appearance as Asteria from Wonder Woman 1984. Carter gained her fame for being the original Princess Diana in the 1975 TV series.

The Star Wars: Rogue Squadron news is disappointing. Despite the critical failure of Wonder Woman 1984, Jenkins seemed passionate about Rogue Squadron. She has stated in previous interviews that the inspiration for the film came from her father, who was a fighter pilot. Jenkins’ major motion picture directorial debut was for the 2003 film Monster, starring Charlize Theron. Theron won an Oscar for portraying the real life Aileen Wuornos — the most prolific female serial killer in American history. While this project was far away in subject matter from Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, it still goes to show the range that Jenkins has. Her spin on Star Wars may just be what the brand needs at the moment.

Thankfully, fans will not be without Star Wars content. Disney+ continues to pump out content without any signs of slowing down. The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch have won over plenty of fans. While The Mandalorian will not premiere its third season until 2022, there are many more shows coming out. The Book of Boba Fett premieres at the end of December. Hardcore fans of the prequels should be delighted that Hayden Christensen will be appearing as Anakin in not only Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ahsoka as well. Though it will be a relief when Star Wars: Rogue Squadron goes back into production, there are at least some favorites to tide over fans in the meantime.