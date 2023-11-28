Star Wars Director Brought In To Save Marvel?

By Charlene Badasie |

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a new era of the God of Thunder’s solo adventures, with Thor 5 reportedly in the works.

However, Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor’s previous two outings, Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, won’t be at the helm for the fifth installment.

Instead, Marvel plans to bring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards to lead the project.