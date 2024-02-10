The Star Trek Series Crossover With an Unexpected Sitcom

While it’s cool to see Star Trek actors appear in Night Court, nothing is quite as funny as seeing the courtroom comedy completely mock this sci-fi fandom in the episode “Yet Another Day in the Life.” That ep doesn’t feature any Trek actors (unless you count John Larroquette), but it does involve bickering fans being brought to court after they began fighting at a Star Trek convention. Part of their disagreement was over whether The Original Series or The Next Generation was better, and part of it was about whether Kirk would have violated some made-up rule preventing androids from serving on the bridge.

We’re still not sure what the heck the android rule the “old Trekkies” are talking about in this episode is, but we can’t help but laugh at how well this Night Court episode understands the Trek fandom. Decades after the episode aired in 1989, fans are still debating which Star Trek shows are better and what William Shatner’s Captain Kirk would or would not do in various circumstances. That makes the episode title very “meta,” as the nerd debates we see onscreen represent just another day in the life of being a Trek fan.