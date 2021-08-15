See Scantily Clad Scarlett Johansson As Batman’s New Poison Ivy

By Michileen Martin | 4 seconds ago

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was raised in the infamous Red Room. Some awesome new art reflects the new hopes of a lot of comic book movie fans that Johansson’s movie future involves a little bit more green.

In response to Megan Fox’s July interview with the Washington Post, fans all over social media flocked to the idea — most fan-casting her as the Gotham anti-hero Dr. Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy. Now, as We Got This Covered is reporting, quite a few of those fans are now saying, “Megan who?” Replacing the Transformers actress is Scarlett Johansson, newly released from her contract with Marvel Studios and not on great terms with the company. Get a look at Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy below.

I saw #PoisonIvy trending and immediately I thought of my choice actress 🌹 #ScarlettJohansson pic.twitter.com/ps2nIM1qLn — ᴛᴡᴇᴇɢʏʙʟɪɴᴋ (@TweegyBlink) August 10, 2021

The gorgeous fanart was shared by Twitter user Tweegyblink, however, the fan rendering of Scarlett Johansson as Gotham’s favorite eco-terrorist comes from the DeviantArt user BeyondityArt.

While right now this is nothing more than fans expressing their own cast wish lists, the idea of Scarlett Johansson playing Poison Ivy not only isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The convergence of events over the past couple of weeks might actually make it likely. In the wake of Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney (per Variety) over the poor theatrical performance of Black Widow, we learned that the company cut all ties with the actress. The following day we exclusively reported that DC Entertainment was doing their best to lure Johansson over to their side of the screen. There was no indication, however, of exactly what role Johansson was being offered.

There’s a reason why everyone has Poison Ivy on the brain. This past Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Richard Newby wrote a column in which he cast his vote for The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn to helm the long-dormant DCEU project Gotham City Sirens. The comic of the same name first hit stands in 2009 and featured as its protagonists Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and — the character everyone’s hoping Scarlett Johansson will play — Poison Ivy. In fact, it’s Ivy who secures their initial base of operations by turning the Riddler catatonic and stealing his apartment.

If Scarlett Johansson were to be cast as Poison Ivy, it could mean she’d be working very closely with Margot Robbie. As Newby noted in his column, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been a part of open romantic relationships canonically in the comics. They likewise become a couple in Season 2 of HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn series, with Kaley Cuoco playing Harley and Lake Bell voicing Ivy.

Regardless of whether Scarlett Johansson is eventually cast as the DCEU’s Poison Ivy or another actress is tapped to play the role, it won’t be her first live-action adaptation. Uma Thurman played her in the mostly reviled 1997 film Batman & Robin. A different version of the character was played in Fox’s Gotham series by three different actresses. Rather than starting off as scientist Pamela Isley, Gotham‘s Poison Ivy is the young Ivy Pepper who is orphaned after her father is killed by Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue),