Scarlett Johansson In Talks For Jurassic World 4

The Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World 4 will continue the legacy of the 30-year-old franchise, which originated with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster. Jurassic Park is based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel of the same name. Set on the fictional Isla Nublar, off the coast of Costa Rica, the story follows a group of scientists led by Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

The group is invited to preview a new theme park filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs. The concept is the brainchild of billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), the founder of bioengineering company InGen. However, things quickly go awry when Nedry (Wayne Knight) steals dinosaur DNA samples, turning off security systems to do so, and that allows the dinosaurs to break out of their containment.