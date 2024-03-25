Scarlett Johansson In Talks For Jurassic World 4
Scarlett Johansson is in talks with Universal Pictures to lead the cast of Jurassic World 4, which is tentatively slated for release on July 2, 2025. Gareth Edwards is tapped to direct the new installment of the popular dinosaur franchise from a script by David Koepp, who worked on the 1993 Jurassic Park movie. Edwards assumed directorial duties after David Leitch’s brief involvement with the project.
Jurassic City
Although specific plot details remain unknown, rumors suggest that the upcoming Scarlett Johansson-led film will be called Jurassic City and will serve as a reboot for the franchise. Moreover, Steven Spielberg has reportedly signed on as an executive producer for Amblin Entertainment alongside the original Jurassic Park producer Frank Marshall.
No Original Stars Expected To Return
While characters from the previous movies were initially not expected to appear in Jurassic World 4, social media chatter stated that Sam Neill had been approached to reprise his role as Dr. Alan Grant. However, the actor revealed that is not the case.”I can obviously play tennis – you see that in the show, but as far as running from dinosaurs, maybe that’s it,” he said in a recent interview.
A Return To Blockbusters
Jurassic World 4 marks Scarlett Johansson’s return to franchises. She previously appeared as Black Widow in several Marvel Studios movies. She also earned Oscar nominations for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Additionally, she lends her voice to the upcoming animated feature Transformers One, and will star alongside Channing Tatum in an Apple production set for release this year.
The Original Classic
The Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World 4 will continue the legacy of the 30-year-old franchise, which originated with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster. Jurassic Park is based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel of the same name. Set on the fictional Isla Nublar, off the coast of Costa Rica, the story follows a group of scientists led by Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).
The group is invited to preview a new theme park filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs. The concept is the brainchild of billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), the founder of bioengineering company InGen. However, things quickly go awry when Nedry (Wayne Knight) steals dinosaur DNA samples, turning off security systems to do so, and that allows the dinosaurs to break out of their containment.
Pioneer In CGI
Jurassic Park was praised for its groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), which brought the dinosaurs to life in a way never seen before on screen. The film earned over $1 billion worldwide and spawned a franchise that includes sequels (like the Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World 4), theme park attractions, video games, and merchandise.
A Multi-Billion Dollar Franchise
Although the Jurassic World films haven’t received the same level of critical praise as Spielberg’s 1993 creation, they’ve proven to be incredibly lucrative ventures. Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion all managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark in worldwide box office earnings.
However, Jurassic World: Dominion is viewed as a downturn for the franchise, as it holds a meager 29 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it earned three Golden Raspberry Award nominations. The upcoming Jurassic World 4, starring Scarlett Johansson, will hope to do better in terms of reviews than its predecessor.