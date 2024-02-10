How Samuel L. Jackson Made George Lucas Break Star Wars Rules

The purple lightsaber was likely a stepping stone for the introduction of the Gray Jedi. Gray Jedi have white lightsabers, and they are neither on the dark nor the light side of the Force. Samuel L. Jackson’s addition of purple lightsabers to Star Wars also paved the road for Star Wars: Visions to introduce lightsabers that change color based on the allegiance of the person wielding them.

It’s true. Samuel L. Jackson may have broken the Star Wars rules, but rules are made to be broken. Little kids might not have had the chance to wield lightsabers of varying colors at home had Jackson just stood by idly accepting the status quo.