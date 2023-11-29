The Ridley Scott Napoleon Movie Everyone Forgot

By Robert Scucci |

Did you know that just two years before Ridley Scott kicked off the iconic and harrowing Alien franchise in 1979, he directed a British period drama about the Napoleonic Wars? Having worked on television commercials before helming the project, The Duellists marks Scott’s feature film debut on the directorial front, and it’s an epic film, to say the least.

Not only did this 1977 film reveal to us that Ridley Scott was an up-and-coming director with unprecedented vision, it has been lauded by critics and historians for its authentic portrayal of the period in question.