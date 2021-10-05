Professor X Revealed In Doctor Strange 2 Art, Our Scoop Confirmed

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness threatens to shake up the Marvel cinematic multiverse even more beyond the events of WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (if the rumors are true, of course). Fan theories that could have been dismissed in the past as almost unachievable may hold some truth to them. Binaries within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are being eliminated as the franchise aims to break down barriers between new characters, their timelines, and create near-unfathomable crossover events. Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) may not be the only mutant to join Doctor Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiversal adventure and may be in the company of Professor X.

A new piece of concept art Tweeted out by MundoGeekOF1 alleges that Professor Charles Xavier will make his way into the multiverse. Curiously enough, Doctor Strange is presented to Professor X by two Ultron-like bots, tracing back to the full-length feature debut of the Maximoff twins into the MCU through Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. Ultron has reinstated his relevance into Marvel’s What If…?, where a maddening Doctor Strange has also been seen losing his grip on reality. What If…? could be unfolding the moments that lead up to the confrontation between Doctor Strange and Professor X.

A previous report on the rumor alleges that Professor X is to find himself amid the multiversal madness. An exclusive story cast its own observations into the growing clamor of predictions, alongside similar predictions that Namor the Sub-Mariner and the Fantastic Four will also come out to play. It’s an ambitious guess, but with the state of the MCU, there seems to be no theory too bizarre. The idea of Namor being introduced into the MCU was originally associated with the Black Panther sequel, while other reports have now made the claim that Eternals will be Namor’s villain origin story. The Fantastic Four have yet to see a cinematic interpretation that has done them justice, and according to Kevin Feige, there is still casting to be done.

James McAvoy, who played a young Professor X through the 21st Century Fox X-Men Universe, has made it clear that he is well aware of the rumors that rejuvenate the buzz around Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The X-Men star is equally as quick to shut down the rumors that pertain to him, where he says “no” and emphasizes that he means it. While McAvoy has taken action and spoke up on the rumors, no word from Sir Patrick Stewart has been given. Stewart was last featured as Professor X in Logan, which served as a concluding vehicle of his ongoing presence in the Fox X-Men Universe.

Marvel previously acquired the movie rights to the Fantastic Four and to the X-Men, and the new means of distribution give the studio the opportunity to overlap these age-old characters into the existing MCU. This could be seen as a move to automatically connect the two universes now that Marvel has the chance to.