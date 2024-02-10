Predator Standalone Movie From Prey Director Happening And We Are Pumped

There aren’t any plot details about the Predator standalone Badlands at this point, but the Badlands title could give us a subtle clue about the setting. Prey took place in the Great Plans in the 1700s, with Amber Midthunder playing a warrior from the Comanche tribe. The Badlands are an area in South Dakota that was given its name by the Lakota people of the Sioux tribe.

If Predator’s Badlands actually takes place in South Dakota, then we could see a Lakota warrior in the lead role this time around. It’s also worth noting that the Lakota settled the Black Hills of South Dakota in the mid-1700s, which means this might be a sequel that takes place after Prey. So, we might be seeing a Predator that already has some intel on human warriors, making it more difficult for the human protagonists this time around.