Phoebe Waller-Bridge Just Bailed On A Huge Streaming Series

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

It’s been confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited the Amazon reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in which she was supposed to star in opposite to Donald Glover.

Amazon will move forward with recasting their female lead to replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Glover is expected to remain attached in the series’ leading male role. The series is currently being written and is said to begin production next year. Glover will also retain his position as the co-creator and executive producer with Francesca Sloane as the showrunner and other co-creator.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Glover worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018 and announced that they were once reuniting for Mrs. & Mr. Smith in February through an Instagram post. The post was a short video that showed Glover dancing in the frame before Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets up from her spot behind her computer to fill the doorframe and sport the same post that Jolie strikes for the movie’s original poster.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reboot of the 2005 action comedy film directed by Doug Liman that originally starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Phoebe Waller-Bridge had an overall deal with Amazon prior to departing from the project, which is reportedly still in effect. Her departure was described as “amicable” and stemmed from creative differences with Glover.

The Mrs. & Mrs. Smith trope has been replicated through Hollywood since the early 2000s when the original movie first debuted. Many iterations of the genre have been played upon and follow the lead of the romantic action comedy, even if it’s been generally regarded as being “fluffy and fun” popcorn flicks. It has been reported that Gal Gadot will lead a similar film and take a part akin to what Phoebe Waller-Bridge was once cast to play. The Engagement is a caper-type film following two cons as they stage an elaborate wedding to nab a princess jewel from a museum. Cliche, perhaps, but and there’s still no word on whether Gadot is too busy for this heist.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently working on the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 and has been signed as an executive producer for the final season of Killing Eve. The actress, writer, and producer will star alongside Harrison Ford but little has been revealed about her character. Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four Indiana Jones movies, is set to produce the fifth installation. Speilberg has commented that it is time that the world sees a female “Indiana Jones,” which could easily tease that Waller-Bridge could claim the whip and the fedora for herself. There have been no rumors concerning Indiana Jones 6 or anything beyond just yet, but the possibility is still open.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been additionally cited as a writer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie and will conclude Craig’s 007 legacy in No Time to Die. Lashana Lynch is to star alongside Craig as a secondary Agent 007 and will be the first Black and female 007. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is still anticipated to stream as an Amazon Original and has yet to be given a release date.